Shake Shack Turned Its Crinkle Fries Into a Body Pillow
Your favorite comfort food just got more comfortable.
People can debate which burgers, chicken sandwiches and soft drinks are the best all day. But let’s face it, your personal preference for favorite fast-food restaurant probably comes down to the French fries.
While not alone in the combo meal landscape, Shake Shack does stand out a bit among its shoestring fry-slinging competitors with both its elevated, fast-casual take of the classic American burger joint and its signature Crinkle Cut Fries. The wiggly-shaped taters are more than just a bare bones side dish, serving also as a delivery vehicle for cheese sauce, bacon and other one-off topping options. They even have their own utensil, those tiny wooden fry forks, to keep your fingers free of gooey condiments and cheese.
And now, for those of you whose go-to comfort food happens to be French fries, Shake Shack is offering to take the “comfort” part to a whole new level.
Starting July 9, you can order the Crinkle Cut Cuddler, a 42-inch-long body pillow that’s got the color and contours of, you guessed it, a crinkle-cut French fry. The pillow is a collaboration with bedding and weighted blanket brand Bearaby, and features a four-pound, natural and organic Melofoam pillow interior with a washable cover. The squishably soft pillow is available as both a celebration of National French Fry Day (July 12), and Shake Shack’s 20th anniversary.
“As we celebrate our 20th anniversary, we’re excited to venture into new and unexpected territories with Bearaby,” Jay Livingston, Chief Marketing Officer of Shake Shack, says in an emailed statement to Food Network. “Hospitality is at the core of everything we do, and this collaboration allows us to extend that sense of comfort and delight into our guests’ homes in a unique and playful way.”
The Crinkle Cut Cuddler is available for $149 on Bearaby’s website while supplies last.
