Tyson Is Recalling Almost 30,000 Pounds of Chicken Nuggets Due to Metal Pieces

Check your frozen dino-shaped nuggets A.S.A.P.

November 07, 2023
By: Amy Reiter

Photo by: Photo via USDA

Photo via USDA

Check your freezer for dino nuggets that have turned out to be more scary than cute.

Tyson Foods is recalling about 29,819 pounds of dinosaur-shaped “fun” chicken nuggets. The issue? They may be “contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal pieces,” according to a recall announcement issued Saturday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The fully cooked, breaded, frozen chicken patties were produced on September 5, 2023, and sold in 29-ounce plastic-bag packages labeled “Tyson FULLY COOKED FUN NUGGETS BREADED SHAPED CHICKEN PATTIES.” The recalled products are marked with a “Best If Used By” date of SEP 04, 2024; lot codes 2483BRV0207, 2483BRV0208, 2483BRV0209 and 2483BRV0210; and establishment number “P-7211” on the back of the package.

The nuggets subject to recall were shipped to distributors in Alabama, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin, which then distributed them to retailers.

The recall comes in response to consumer complaints, made to Tyson and relayed to the USDA, of finding “small metal pieces in the chicken patty product,” according to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

According to the recall, one “minor oral injury associated with consumption of this product” has been reported, with “no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products.” Anyone concerned that they may have been injured or sickened by eating the recalled nuggets is advised to seek medical attention.

Consumers are also urged to check their freezers for the recalled products and, if they find them, not to consume them, but rather to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

If you have questions about the recall, you can contact Tyson Consumer Relations at (855)-382-3101.

