More Than 10,000 Pounds of Frozen Burritos Have Been Recalled
They may be contaminated with Listeria.
Frozen burrito eaters, check your freezers.
Don Miguel Foods is recalling about 10,642 pounds of frozen carne asada burritos, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has announced. The reason? They may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
The potentially contaminated ready-to-eat burrito products were sold in seven-ounce individual wax paper packages labeled “DON MIGUEL Hand Made BURRITO CARNE ASADA” and printed with the date code D23270. They also carry the establishment number “EST. 20049” within the USDA mark of inspection.
The recalled items were produced on September 27, 2023, and sold in retail convenience stores nationwide.
No reports of adverse reactions following consumption of the suspect burritos have been confirmed. The recall was issued after laboratory testing indicated potential Listeria contamination, raising fears that some contaminated products may have made it onto store shelves and into customers’ freezers.
If the recalled burritos have made it into your freezer, you are urged by the USDA not to eat them, but rather to throw them away or return them to the store from which you purchased them.
Eating foods contaminated with Listeria can cause listeriosis, a serious infection with symptoms including fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions, sometimes accompanied by gastrointestinal issues, including diarrhea. People at the greatest risk of infection are pregnant women, newborn infants, adults 65 and up, and those with weakened immune systems. Those outside those high-risk groups may also be affected, albeit less commonly.
The infection can be treated with antibiotics. Anyone concerned about injury or illness is encouraged to contact a health-care provider.
Those with questions about the recall can contact Don Miguel Foods Consumer Engagement at 800-523-4635, megamexfoods.com/contact-us/ or direct general food-safety questions to the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or MPHotline@usda.gov.
