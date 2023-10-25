Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Fully Loaded Baked Potato Soup
Trending Recipes
Black Cocoa Crinkle Cookies
Mummy Jalapeno Poppers
Mummy Jalapeño Poppers
Kardea Brown's Jack O' Lantern Jambalaya Stuffed Peppers.
Jack-O’-Lantern Jambalaya Stuffed Peppers
Ghost Cocktails
Ghost Cocktails
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Halloween Baking Championship
Holiday Wars
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Pepper X Unseats Carolina Reaper as World’s Hottest Pepper
It’s Back! Get Ready to Order Your Popeyes Cajun-Style Turkey
What Does Travis Kelce Eat Every Day?
Currently Obsessed With...
Stouffer’s New Advent Calendar Aims To Help With the From-Scratch Cooking Holiday Fatigue
McDonald’s Adds D.C.-Area Condiment Mambo Sauce to Its Dipping Options
Shop
What's New
4 Best Deep Fryers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
The Best Santoku Knives, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
35 Gifts for Serious Home Cooks
88 Advent Calendars You Can Buy for the 2023 Holiday Season
12 Kitchen Gadgets and Tools Perfect for Kids Who Love to Cook
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000
HGTV Urban Oasis 2023 in Louisvile, KY
Tour the Charming Kitchen from HGTV's Urban Oasis 2023
Enter for Your Chance to Win HGTV Urban Oasis 2023

More Than 10,000 Pounds of Frozen Burritos Have Been Recalled

They may be contaminated with Listeria.

October 25, 2023
By: Amy Reiter

Related To:

Burrito

508510350

Photo by: Merrimon/Getty Images

Merrimon/Getty Images

Frozen burrito eaters, check your freezers.

Don Miguel Foods is recalling about 10,642 pounds of frozen carne asada burritos, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has announced. The reason? They may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The potentially contaminated ready-to-eat burrito products were sold in seven-ounce individual wax paper packages labeled “DON MIGUEL Hand Made BURRITO CARNE ASADA” and printed with the date code D23270. They also carry the establishment number “EST. 20049” within the USDA mark of inspection.

The recalled items were produced on September 27, 2023, and sold in retail convenience stores nationwide.

No reports of adverse reactions following consumption of the suspect burritos have been confirmed. The recall was issued after laboratory testing indicated potential Listeria contamination, raising fears that some contaminated products may have made it onto store shelves and into customers’ freezers.

If the recalled burritos have made it into your freezer, you are urged by the USDA not to eat them, but rather to throw them away or return them to the store from which you purchased them.

Eating foods contaminated with Listeria can cause listeriosis, a serious infection with symptoms including fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions, sometimes accompanied by gastrointestinal issues, including diarrhea. People at the greatest risk of infection are pregnant women, newborn infants, adults 65 and up, and those with weakened immune systems. Those outside those high-risk groups may also be affected, albeit less commonly.

The infection can be treated with antibiotics. Anyone concerned about injury or illness is encouraged to contact a health-care provider.

Those with questions about the recall can contact Don Miguel Foods Consumer Engagement at 800-523-4635, megamexfoods.com/contact-us/ or direct general food-safety questions to the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or MPHotline@usda.gov.

Related Content:

What a Food Safety Expert Wants You to Know About All the Food Recalls

10 Best Frozen Pizzas, According to Food Network Staffers

Chipotle Is Bringing Back Its Boorito Deal, and Staying Up Late This Halloween

Next Up

More Frozen Strawberries Recalled from Walmart, Costco and H-E-B

Double check your freezers — the latest recall is for packages potentially contaminated with hepatitis A.

Just Over 120,000 Pounds of Ground Beef Has Been Recalled for Possible E. Coli Contamination

There have been no reported illnesses yet, but the infected meat may still be in consumers’ homes.

This ‘Perpetual Stew’ Has Been Cooking for 45 Days and Counting

The TikTok-famous pot has already served hundreds, and is still accepting ingredient offerings.

Two Popular Sour Rolling Candies Are Recalled Due to Choking Hazard

Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candy and Cocco Candy Rolling Candy may present a choking hazard.

I Tried Rao’s New Frozen Pizzas

Rao’s jarred pasta sauces are a favorite among Food Network editors — so of course, I had to taste the brand’s latest launch.

I Tried TikTok’s Frozen Sour Strips Hack – And It Didn’t Exactly Deliver

Maybe you’ll have better luck.

Capri Sun Cases Are Recalled After Being Contaminated with Cleaning Solution

Everything you need to know about the recall, and how to figure out if the cases in your home should be thrown out.

Viral Frozen Snack ‘The Pizza Cupcake’ Comes to Walmarts Nationwide

Now you can finally try it for yourself.

Fans Vote Beloved Aldi Frozen Pizza Into the Chain’s “Hall of Fame”

Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen Take and Bake Deli Pizza has been voted as a customer favorite year after year.

Lay’s Potato Vodka Sells Out in Less Than 3 Hours

The snack brand’s limited-edition craft vodka was made with its "signature, proprietary potatoes."

On TV

On Tonight
On Tonight

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

9pm | 8c

What's New

4 Best Deep Fryers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Oct 26, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

The Best Santoku Knives, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Oct 26, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

35 Gifts for Serious Home Cooks Oct 27, 2023

By: Erica Finamore

88 Advent Calendars You Can Buy for the 2023 Holiday Season Oct 26, 2023

By: Michelle Baricevic and Morgan Faulkner

12 Kitchen Gadgets and Tools Perfect for Kids Who Love to Cook Oct 26, 2023

By: Samantha Lande

30 Personalized Gifts for the Kitchen Home Cooks Will Love Oct 26, 2023

By: Julia Morlino

Wayfair's Way Day Sale Is Back — These Are the Best Kitchen Deals Oct 25, 2023

By: Allison Russo

35 Gifts For Your Favorite Home Baker Oct 27, 2023

By: Erica Finamore

Our Honest Review of the Ninja Thirsti Soda Maker Oct 20, 2023

By: Joelle Battista

Our Place Launches the All-New Dream Cooker Multi-Cooker Oct 19, 2023

By: Allison Russo

5 Best Stovetop Kettles, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Oct 19, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Electric Kettles, Tested By Food Network Kitchen Oct 19, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Pizza Ovens, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Oct 23, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Potato Mashers, Tested By Food Network Kitchen Oct 19, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Rolling Pins, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Oct 18, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

20 Best Gifts for Tea Lovers Oct 13, 2023

By: Regina Ragone, T.K. Brady and Samantha Lande

What Food Network Editors Are Buying on Prime Big Deal Days Oct 11, 2023

By: FN Dish Editor

These Amazon Products Are Still On Sale — Even After Prime Big Deal Days Oct 12, 2023

By: Alida Nugent

Prime Big Deal Days Vitamix Sales: Get a Pro-Grade Blender for Just $300 Oct 10, 2023

By: Rachel Trujillo

This Walmart Sale Is Officially Kicking Off the Holiday Season Oct 9, 2023

By: Allison Russo

4 Best Tofu Presses, Tested By Food Network Kitchen Oct 6, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

13 New Scary Good Halloween Candies You Should Try This Year Oct 17, 2023

By: Amy Reiter, Michelle Baricevic, T.K. Brady and Bella Durgin-Johnson

The Best Wine, Beer and Spirits Advent Calendars of 2023 Oct 16, 2023

By: Michelle Baricevic, Rachel Trujillo and Morgan Faulkner

5 Best Potato Ricers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Oct 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

Target Circle Week 2023: The Best Deals to Shop So Far Oct 3, 2023

By: Allison Russo

12 Must-Have Pumpkin Carving Tools on Amazon for Creating the Perfect Jack-o'-Lantern Oct 1, 2023

By: Lili Zarghami and Alida Nugent

The Best Halloween Advent Calendars to Count Down to Trick-or-Treating Sep 29, 2023

By: Michelle Baricevic and Alida Nugent

Caraway Just Launched an All-New Square Cookware Collection Sep 26, 2023

By: Allison Russo

The Best Advent Calendars for Tea Lovers Sep 25, 2023

By: Samantha Lande

The Best Wine Decanters, According to a Sommelier Sep 22, 2023

By: Sarah Tracey