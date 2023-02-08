Subway Will Now Be Slicing Meat Fresh at Each of Its Locations

Clearly, customers have embraced the new way of ordering: Subway Series menu sales now account for 20 percent of all sales at the chain, with more growth expected, and Subway CEO John Chidsey has called it a “win win,” benefiting workers and franchisees, as well as customers, because it makes sandwich prep easier. The menu revamp, as well as store renovations, led Subway to notch a record-setting sales year in 2022, Chidsey told CNN.