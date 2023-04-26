New Doritos Cool Ranch Papadias Are Coming to Papa Johns

We got an advance taste of Doritos Cool Ranch Papadias and we found them to be savory, toothsome and seriously delicious. The dusting of Doritos Cool Ranch seasoning gave them a tangy taste, with maybe just a hint of sweetness. Do note, though: You’ll definitely want to grab a few extra napkins. The dust sticks to your fingers, just as it would when you’re eating Doritos. (Or you can lick your fingers when no one’s looking. Up to you!)