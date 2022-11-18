Doritos Launches a Line of Dips That Taste Like Your Favorite Chip Flavors

“Doritos has always embraced the bold and we’ve encouraged our fans to do the same – from creating explosive new flavors to igniting fans to try new things,” Leslie Vesper, vice president of brand marketing, Frito-Lay, says in a press release. “As Doritos disrupts the dip aisle with the release of Doritos Dips, our goal is to deliver new and unexpected experiences to consumers. Whether paired with their favorite foods or our other Doritos product offerings, we hope Doritos Dips help fans think outside the box, just like we’re thinking outside the chip bag with this innovation.”