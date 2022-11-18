Recipes
discovery+

Doritos Launches a Line of Dips That Taste Like Your Favorite Chip Flavors

The Spicy Nacho and Cool Ranch Jalapeno dips can also be paired with pizza, pretzels, vegetables, wings and more.

November 18, 2022
By: Amy Reiter

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Doritos

Photo courtesy of Doritos

Is a chip without a dip something like the sound of one hand clapping? Happily, you don’t have to think too hard about that snacky twist on a zen kōan, because Doritos, master of the chip, is now launching a new line of dips.

Pledging to unleash “Big Dip Energy” and permanently alter the way Doritos are enjoyed, the snack brand is debuting a line of Doritos Dips intended to pair not only with chips of all sorts, but also with a variety of other dippable items, such as pizza, pretzels and vegetables.

The Doritos Dips line is launching with two flavors: Spicy Nacho and Cool Ranch Jalapeno. The former offers “a twist on the classic Doritos Nacho Cheese flavor snackers have known for years, delivered in a delicious dip that packs a spicy punch,” according to the brand, while the latter channels the flavor of Doritos Cool Ranch into a “smooth and creamy ranch dip” boosted with “a touch of spicy jalapeno.”

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Doritos

Photo courtesy of Doritos

“Doritos has always embraced the bold and we’ve encouraged our fans to do the same – from creating explosive new flavors to igniting fans to try new things,” Leslie Vesper, vice president of brand marketing, Frito-Lay, says in a press release. “As Doritos disrupts the dip aisle with the release of Doritos Dips, our goal is to deliver new and unexpected experiences to consumers. Whether paired with their favorite foods or our other Doritos product offerings, we hope Doritos Dips help fans think outside the box, just like we’re thinking outside the chip bag with this innovation.”

To introduce the new dips, Doritos has tapped actor Keke Palmer, who shows them off in a digital video and has offered this endorsement: “Everyone knows I like to go big! I’m all for elevating everyday experiences to make them even more extraordinary and, to me, that’s what Big Dip Energy is all about. There are so many ways to use the new Doritos Dips – I’ll be dipping my wings, pizza, and jazzing up my veggies all day, baby!”

Doritos Dips will be available starting this month at retailers nationwide and on Snacks.com.

Next Up

Doritos Launches New Tangy Tamarind Flavor

A common ingredient in Hispanic and South Asian cuisines, tamarind is about to bring bold flavor to the American snack staple.

Lay’s Launches Three New Chip Flavors for the FIFA World Cup

Start stocking up on Adobadas, Bacon Wrapped Jalapeno Popper and Wavy Carnitas Street Tacos.

Thin Mints Just Got Even Crunchier

You can now get the taste of Thin Mints ... in a Stacy’s Pita Chip?

Hostess Introduces Bite-Size Twinkies, Ding Dongs, Donettes

The new Bouncers are 'snackable,' 'poppable' and 'shareable.'

Dunkaroos Releases New Flavor: Orange Sherbet

The limited-edition flavor pairs the brand’s classic vanilla cookies with "indulgent orange sherbet frosting."

Doritos Combines Two Cult-Favorite Flavors In One New Chip

Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch Doritos are bold.

Food News: Minibars, Vending Machines Offer Healthy Alternatives

Hotel mini bars and vending machines are now offering healthier snack options, since sales of nuts and trail mix are higher than the traditional junk food.

This Triscuit Twitter Thread Is Our New Favorite Thing

Why are Triscuits called Triscuits, anyway? One man live tweeted his hilarious quest to find out.

Simple Snacking: 3 New Ways to Crush the Chip Game

Learn three new ways to transform everyday snack items into all-new munchies.

Coca-Cola Launches New ‘Starlight’ Flavor, And It Tastes Like Space Candy

The new flavor is inspired by space. (Whatever that means.)

