Doritos Launches a Line of Dips That Taste Like Your Favorite Chip Flavors
The Spicy Nacho and Cool Ranch Jalapeno dips can also be paired with pizza, pretzels, vegetables, wings and more.
Is a chip without a dip something like the sound of one hand clapping? Happily, you don’t have to think too hard about that snacky twist on a zen kōan, because Doritos, master of the chip, is now launching a new line of dips.
Pledging to unleash “Big Dip Energy” and permanently alter the way Doritos are enjoyed, the snack brand is debuting a line of Doritos Dips intended to pair not only with chips of all sorts, but also with a variety of other dippable items, such as pizza, pretzels and vegetables.
The Doritos Dips line is launching with two flavors: Spicy Nacho and Cool Ranch Jalapeno. The former offers “a twist on the classic Doritos Nacho Cheese flavor snackers have known for years, delivered in a delicious dip that packs a spicy punch,” according to the brand, while the latter channels the flavor of Doritos Cool Ranch into a “smooth and creamy ranch dip” boosted with “a touch of spicy jalapeno.”
“Doritos has always embraced the bold and we’ve encouraged our fans to do the same – from creating explosive new flavors to igniting fans to try new things,” Leslie Vesper, vice president of brand marketing, Frito-Lay, says in a press release. “As Doritos disrupts the dip aisle with the release of Doritos Dips, our goal is to deliver new and unexpected experiences to consumers. Whether paired with their favorite foods or our other Doritos product offerings, we hope Doritos Dips help fans think outside the box, just like we’re thinking outside the chip bag with this innovation.”
To introduce the new dips, Doritos has tapped actor Keke Palmer, who shows them off in a digital video and has offered this endorsement: “Everyone knows I like to go big! I’m all for elevating everyday experiences to make them even more extraordinary and, to me, that’s what Big Dip Energy is all about. There are so many ways to use the new Doritos Dips – I’ll be dipping my wings, pizza, and jazzing up my veggies all day, baby!”
Doritos Dips will be available starting this month at retailers nationwide and on Snacks.com.
