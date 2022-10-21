Lay’s Launches Three New Chip Flavors for the FIFA World Cup

“Soccer is the fastest growing sport in North America and, with snacking so intrinsically tied to the at-home viewing experience, now is the perfect moment to enter the game and offer our consumers new ways to heighten their FIFA World Cup experience,” Tina Mahal, Frito-Lay North America’s senior vice president of marketing, says in a press release. “As teams from around the world compete in the FIFA World Cup, we wanted to provide a way to connect fans over their love of the game – and love of snacks – to deliver even more smiles throughout the tournament.”