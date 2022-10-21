Lay’s Launches Three New Chip Flavors for the FIFA World Cup
Start stocking up on Adobadas, Bacon Wrapped Jalapeno Popper and Wavy Carnitas Street Tacos.
As any soccer fan can tell you, the countdown is on for the FIFA World Cup 2022. The international tournament — the first World Cup ever to take place in winter — is set to kick off in Qatar on November 21, and will run through December 18, when two teams representing different countries face off in the final.
Of course, most of us will not be traveling to Doha to watch the footie action. Instead, we’ll be kicking back in front of our big-screen televisions, with one hand clutching the remote control and the other holding fast to a bowl full of snacks.
It is with that game-time snack bowl in mind that Frito-Lay is releasing three new limited-edition Lay’s chips inspired by World Cup soccer teams. Each bag features a different fetching World Cup theme, as well as a brand logo floating above a soccer ball barreling into a net, the phrase “Official U.S.A. Snack of the FIFA World Cup 2022,” and an image of the golden World Cup trophy itself.
Lay’s Adobadas offers a blend of chili, tomato and lime flavors that capture the taste of a Latin American dish generally made from meat marinated in a spicy red chile sauce. Lay’s Bacon Wrapped Jalapeno Popper, meanwhile, brings a jalapeno kick to the smoky taste BBQ and was inspired by a classic U.S. party favorite. And Lay’s Wavy Carnitas Street Tacos offers the taste of taco-style pork carnitas, a popular Mexican street food.
“Soccer is the fastest growing sport in North America and, with snacking so intrinsically tied to the at-home viewing experience, now is the perfect moment to enter the game and offer our consumers new ways to heighten their FIFA World Cup experience,” Tina Mahal, Frito-Lay North America’s senior vice president of marketing, says in a press release. “As teams from around the world compete in the FIFA World Cup, we wanted to provide a way to connect fans over their love of the game – and love of snacks – to deliver even more smiles throughout the tournament.”
All three new chip flavors will be available starting this month. Lay’s Adobadas and Lay’s Bacon Wrapped Jalapeno Popper will be available in two different sizes — 7.75-ounce bags for $4.59 and 2.625-ounce bags for $2.29 — at retailers nationwide and online on snacks.com. Lay’s Wavy Carnitas Street Tacos will be available in only one size — 7.5-ounce bags for $4.59 — and only at retailers nationwide.
Oh, and for those still holding out hope of watching the matches in person, Frito-Lay is launching a contest — the Pass the Ball Challenge — in which fans across North America who purchase specially marked Frito-Lay products can scan a QR code on them for a chance to win a trip to the FIFA World Cup 2022 final, as well as other soccer merch.
Good luck on winning the big trip, soccer fans. (And if you win it, you totally have to yell “goooooooooooaaaaaal!”)
