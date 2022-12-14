Oreo Is Adding a New Gluten-Free Mint Flavor
There’s even more to choose from for those who must go without gluten.
Oreos come in lots of different flavors: So. Many. Unusual. Flavors. However, Oreo lovers who adhere to a gluten-free diet have had to content themselves with only two options. Oreo Gluten-Free cookies and Oreo Double Stuf Gluten-Free cookies, both of which were introduced in January 2021, have pretty much been it.
Now, however, the gluten eaters will no longer have all the different-flavor fun. Oreo has announced that it is bringing a new permanent addition to its certified gluten-free lineup: Oreo Gluten Free Mint, featuring chocolate cookies and “mint flavor creme.”
Teased earlier this week in a video on the Oreo Instagram channel, the cookie brand made the cookie-portfolio expansion official on Wednesday. “Searching for new Oreo Gluten Free Flavors? Search no further. Oreo Gluten Free Mint Cookies are coming soon!” it announced on social media.
The news was well-received by gluten avoiders.
“OMG!! So pumped!!” wrote @eatglutenfreeaz.
“YESSSSSSSSSSSSAASSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSASSSSSSSSASSSSSS,” @philhatesgluten chimed in.
“Can’t wait!!” exclaimed @this.celiac.life.
Oreo Gluten-Free Mint Chocolate Sandwich Cookies, which the brand is trumpeting as “a tasty new spin on the classic treat, and just as dunkable,” are made with real sustainably sourced cocoa and gluten-free flour. The mint-flavored cookies will hit retail shelves nationwide beginning in January 2023 and will be a permanent (and cool) addition to the Oreo lineup.
