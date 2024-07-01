Oreo Leans Into a Summer Classic for Its Latest Limited-Edition Flavor
Snag the Mint Chip cookie beginning July 8.
Summer heat calls for refreshing treats. Maybe that’s why we love mint chip ice cream so much: The coolness of the mint amps up an already chilly dessert. (The chocolate speaks for itself.)
So, it makes perfect sense that Oreo would embrace the summery flavor in its latest limited-edition drop. Oreo is no stranger to creative twists on its cookies — in the past, it’s launched apple pie, cherry cola and snickerdoodle-inspired flavors — but mint chip works especially well. Mint and chocolate go hand in hand.
Oreo Mint Chip will be filled with a mint chip-flavored creme speckled with chocolate chips. As an extra special touch, the wafers will be embossed with a waffle cone design.
Oreo isn’t the only brand to embrace mint chip lately; we’ve noticed the nostalgic flavor popping up elsewhere. We think Oreo Mint Chip would taste especially delicious dunked in a mug of Copper Cow Coffee’s Mint Mocha Latte, for instance. And, if you want to whip up your own mint chip creations, you can try incorporating Guittard’s mint-flavored baking chips into your brownies and bars.
Oreo Mint Chip will be available nationwide beginning July 8, while supplies last.
Related Content: