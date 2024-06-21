The Fiery Fried Chicken That Will Help You Beat the Summer Heat

While fried chicken in the West is typically golden in color, Indian fried chicken can range from deep orange to crimson, depending on the spices and chilies used in its preparation. Its hue is not the only difference – the Indian iteration incorporates thighs in lieu of breast meat, which is fattier, and calls for yogurt in its marinade instead of buttermilk. Another stark difference is that fried chicken in India is not often considered a main course or entree, as it is in the states. Similar to pakora, fritters made from frying gram flour-coated vegetables, Indian fried chicken is a popular street food and is often enjoyed as an appetizer or snack.