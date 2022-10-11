Recipes
7-Eleven Drops Limited-edition Fall Slurpee Flavor

We’ll be sipping on tart Green Apple all season long.

October 11, 2022
By: Amy Reiter

Related To:

Fall

Photo by: Photo courtesy of 7-Eleven

Photo courtesy of 7-Eleven

Think Slurpees at 7-Eleven are all about tried-and-true flavors? Wild Cherry, Coca-Cola, Blue Raspberry are some of the classics we return to again and again — among the true tastes of summer. But now the convenience chain is mixing it up with a new, limited-time-only seasonal flavor that may be worth picking up the next time you stop in at a 7-Eleven, Speedway or Stripes location: Folks, Green Apple Slurpees have arrived.

Described as “a delightful combination of tart and sweet that tastes like a freshly picked apple on a crisp autumn day,” the new Slurpees are redolent of a Granny Smith; they’re the same vibrant-green hue, only in an icier format.

Adding to the slushy beverage’s appeal: From now until the end of the year, you can get $1 small Slurpee drinks. And 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can also avail themselves of another deal that rewards the loyal and the thirsty: Those who purchase six cups of either coffee, Big Gulp beverages or Slurpee drinks will get their seventth cup free.

“Fall is an exciting time for us at 7-Eleven as we begin to roll out our seasonal takes on classic menu items … and our Slurpee drinks are no exception,” Dennis Phelps, 7-Eleven’s proprietary beverages senior product director, says in a news release. “Our customers are the apples of our eyes, and we hope they love the new Green Apple Slurpee flavor as much as we do!”

Green Apple Slurpees sound cool — and we can definitely see autumn-fruit lovers falling for them!

Angry Orchard’s Limited-edition Hard Cider Kegs Belong at Your Halloween Party

After 6 Long Years, McDonald’s Brings Back Its Happy Meal Halloween Pails

The Zoku Slushy Cup Makes Frozen Drinks in Minutes

