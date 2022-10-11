7-Eleven Drops Limited-edition Fall Slurpee Flavor

Think Slurpees at 7-Eleven are all about tried-and-true flavors? Wild Cherry, Coca-Cola, Blue Raspberry are some of the classics we return to again and again — among the true tastes of summer. But now the convenience chain is mixing it up with a new, limited-time-only seasonal flavor that may be worth picking up the next time you stop in at a 7-Eleven, Speedway or Stripes location: Folks, Green Apple Slurpees have arrived.