Angry Orchard’s Limited-edition Hard Cider Kegs Belong at Your Halloween Party

They free ship nationwide.

Keep in mind: Price and stock could change after publish date, and we may make money from these affiliate links.
October 07, 2022
By: Amy Reiter

Halloween

Photo by: Vincent Guglielmo

Vincent Guglielmo

Halloween parties are the best: the candy, the costumes, the seasonal decor and scary beverages. Or should that be the seasonal beverages and scary decor? Either way, Angry Orchard is on it. The cider maker is introducing limited-edition mini kegs of hard cider that blend the ghoulish and seasonal and seem perfect for Halloween gatherings.

For starters, the two-gallon mini kegs (the brand’s first) are decorated — or “dressed up,” they say — with a depiction of a haunted version of Angry Orchard’s 60-acre apple orchard in New York’s Hudson Valley. So they’d definitely look cool next to your flickering jack-o-lanterns and treat spread.

They’re filled with seasonally inspired Angry Orchard Albany Post, a semi-sweet hard cider that was previously sold only at the orchard. Albany Post features orchard-grown bittersweet and bittersharp apples and the aroma of fresh apple and raw honey, according to the brand. It’s also Angry Orchard’s first “100% estate-made cider,” meaning each batch is pressed, fermented and bottled in the same place the apples are grown.

And you know what’s extra sweet? The apples used to make Albany Post are handpicked with the help of the orchard’s local community members, so the cider represents a “true celebration of people and place,” the brand notes.

“Fall is our favorite time of year at Angry Orchard, and we never miss an opportunity to celebrate Halloween in a big way,” Angry Orchard cider maker Joe Gaynor said in a news release. “In between picking and pressing apples, we're welcoming guests from around the world to enjoy our ciders here at the Orchard this month. Our first-ever mini keg allows us to extend that experience to folks across the country, while also having some fun for one of my favorite cider-drinking holidays, Halloween.”

Angry Orchard 2020 Albany Post - 2 Gallon Keg

$75
Angry Orchard
Buy It

Angry Orchard's limited-edition Halloween mini kegs are now shipping direct to consumers via VinoShipper. They go for $75, with free nationwide shipping and a “Party Pump” included. And if you click through and get a “Sold Out!” button, don’t worry. The cider maker will be regularly restocking and “dropping kegs” through Friday, October 14.

Oh, and you can also try Albany Post on tap or in 750-millileter bottles at Angry Orchard’s Cider House in Walden, New York. Leaf-peeping, apple-picking, hard-cider-sipping road trip, anyone?

