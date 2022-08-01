Recipes
Summer Pasta with Grilled Eggplant Sauce
Lisa Frank Portable Blenders Are Back In Stock And We Can't Wait to Snag One
Salt & Straw Brings Back Its Version of the Choco Taco Just When We Need It Most
Is There Hope for the Now Discontinued Choco Taco?
The 9 Most-Viral TikTok Drinks You Can Make at Home
Everything You Need to Know About Doritos New Tangy Tamarind Flavor
4 Best Dutch Ovens, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
6 Best Dish Drying Racks, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
8 Backyard Fire Pits You Can Actually Cook On
The Best New Frozen Treats in the Ice Cream Aisle
7 Best Smokers, According to Experts
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for a Chance to Win $10,000
HGTV $100k Your Way Sweepstakes
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Is Adding A Fiery Kick to Your Morning Cereal

General Mills’ limited-edition CinnaFuego Toast Crunch pairs the 'hot sensation of a spicy pepper' with sweet Cinnadust.

August 01, 2022
By: Amy Reiter

Photo by: Photo courtesy of General Mills

Photo courtesy of General Mills

A little slow to get moving in the morning? You may want to swap your regular cereal out for a spicy alternative.

General Mills is introducing a new, limited-time-only spicy twist on Cinnamon Toast Crunch that is sure to be an early-morning eye opener: CinnaFuego Toast Crunch is being billed as “epic” and the first cereal “to combine sweet cinnamon and fiery spice.”

Yes, our current cultural infatuation for all things hot now extends to your humble, innocuous-looking cereal bowl.

The spicy new cereal apparently looks just like the regular kind (potential prank alert!), but it adds the “hot sensation of a spicy pepper” to the usual sweet cinnamon “Cinnadust.”

No, the absurdity of a peppery breakfast cereal is not lost on the brand. In fact, that appears to be the point of the launch of the peculiar product, which is being positioned as a snack, in addition to a bold and daring way to jumpstart your morning.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch “is always looking to give our fans the most absurd and exciting experiences,” Mindy Murray, General Mills senior marketing communications manager, said in a news release. “So when we were thinking about what to do next, we realized snack time was a moment that could be spiced up. We can’t wait for [Cinnamon Toast Crunch] lovers to try CinnaFuego, and if they dare, eat it with some milk for breakfast.”

The spicy new cereal — which comes in a snack-friendly resealable pouch, rather than a breakfast-standard cereal box — drops online on Friday, August 12, and will also be sold for a limited time, while supplies last, at walmart.com.

Get it while it’s … hot.

Salt & Straw Brings Back Its Version of the Choco Taco Just When We Need It Most

5 Mochi Recipes That'll Make You Fall in Love with Chewy Desserts

10 Store-Bought Sauces Our Staffers Can't Live Without

Following Cinnadust, Sam’s Club Is Bringing Us Its Next Cinnamon Toast Crunch Treat

Say hello to sweetly seasoned Cinnamon Toast Crunch Popcorn.

Minecraft Cereal Is Now Hitting Shelves

Kellogg's is bringing the popular video game to the breakfast table.

Doritos 3D Returns as Revamped Doritos 3D Crunch

Another ’90s snack is making a comeback.

Dunkaroos Cereal Is Officially Hitting Shelves in January 2021

The iconic ’90s snack food has been making a serious comeback.

Milk Bar’s Beloved Cereal Milk Ice Cream Is Now In Grocery Store Aisles

Once only available in the form of freshly swirled soft serve, Christina Tosi’s frozen treat is available by the pint.

Krispy Kreme Blesses Us with Its Take on Cinnamon Rolls

The chain's latest pastry is light and airy like its famous doughnuts, but with the satisfying swirl of the breakfast classic.

White Claw’s Back for the Summer with Four New Flavors

The drink of the season now comes blended with iced tea.

Dolly Parton’s New Ice Cream Was So Popular It Crashed the Jeni's Website

Fans can try to get their hands on a pint (again) on April 15.

Say Hello to White Claw’s Newest Flavor: Passion Fruit

Here’s where you can find the latest drop.

Your Kraft Mac & Cheese Is About to Get a Boost

Kraft’s latest flavor packets can jazz up any ordinary blue box.

4 Best Dutch Ovens, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 1, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Dish Drying Racks, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 1, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

8 Backyard Fire Pits You Can Actually Cook On Jul 28, 2022

By: T.K. Brady

The Best New Frozen Treats in the Ice Cream Aisle Jul 29, 2022

By: Laura Denby

7 Best Smokers, According to Experts Jul 27, 2022

By: Kelsey Mulvey

This MacKenzie-Childs Barn Sale Is Their Biggest One Yet Aug 1, 2022

By: Allison Russo

The Best Products for Summer Entertaining You Can Buy Now Jul 27, 2022

By: Allison Russo

The Zoku Slushy Cup Makes Frozen Drinks in Minutes Jul 26, 2022

By: Bella Durgin-Johnson

6 Best Vitamix Blenders, According to Food Network Kitchen Jul 26, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

3 Best Knife Sharpeners, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 26, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Vegetable Peelers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 26, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

7 Best Coolers of 2022, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 26, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

These Frozen BBQ Skewers Are the Best Thing to Hit My Air Fryer in a Long Time Jul 25, 2022

By: Kristie Collado

Molly Yeh Just Launched the Perfect Colorful Cookware Line Jul 25, 2022

By: T.K. Brady

We Taste-Tested All the Canned, Boxed and Jarred Tomatoes — Here Are the Ones You Should Buy Jul 22, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

The 6 Best Lunchboxes for Everyone Jul 22, 2022

By: Bella Durgin-Johnson

6 Best Air Fryer Toaster Ovens, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 22, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

The Best Amazon Deals to Shop If You Missed Prime Day Jul 22, 2022

By: T.K. Brady

8 Best Cutting Boards, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 25, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

The 7 Best Pizza Ovens, According to Pizza Experts Aug 1, 2022

By: Lambeth Hochwald

The 5 Best Tequilas for Every Occasion Jul 20, 2022

By: John deBary

We Tried the Blackstone Griddle You've Seen All Over TikTok Jul 29, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

9 Best Reusable Water Bottles, According to Food Network Kitchen Jul 29, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

This Is the Most Popular Kids Lunchbox on Amazon Jul 27, 2022

By: Brittany Loggins

5 Bento Boxes That Will Instantly Upgrade Your Packed Lunch Jul 29, 2022

By: Carlos Olaechea

5 Best Sheet Pans, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 29, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

15 Best Vegan Snacks Everyone Will Love Aug 1, 2022

By: Samantha Lande

Bring French Style Home With Le Creuset's Newest Collection Jul 18, 2022

By: Allison Russo

5 Best Vacuum Sealers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 29, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

3 Best Sous Vide Cookers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 28, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen