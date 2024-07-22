Recipes
Jason and Travis Kelce’s New Cereal Sounds Like a Kid’s Dream Concoction

Kelce Mix Cereal, comprised of Reese’s Puffs, Lucky Charms and Cinnamon Toast Crunch, is arriving to shelves this September.

July 22, 2024
By: Amy Reiter

Related To:

Cereal

Photo by: Photo courtesy of General Mills

Photo courtesy of General Mills

If you are curious, as one listener to their New Heights podcast apparently was, about Jason and Travis Kelce’s top five breakfast cereal rankings, you could listen to this seven-minute excerpt from a December 2023 episode of the podcast posted on YouTube. Or we could save you the time and effort.

Jason’s top five cereals:

  1. Reese’s Puffs
  2. Lucky Charms
  3. Cinnamon Toast Crunch
  4. Cap’n Crunch
  5. Cheerios

While Travis’ top five are:

  1. Reese’s Puffs
  2. Cinnamon Toast Crunch
  3. Lucky Charms
  4. Cap’n Crunch’s Crunch Berries
  5. Apple Jacks

That’s right, the two NFL-star brothers have the same three favorite cereals, albeit in a slightly different order. Perhaps that’s not all that surprising since, as they observe in the video, they did grow up in the same household.

Note that, while they grew up pouring two-percent milk on their cereal, Jason has since switched to whole milk.

If you’re looking to replicate their top three cereals and consume them all at once in a single bowl, General Mills is also looking to save you time and effort.

The company is releasing a “first-of-its-kind” triple-whammy cereal combining all three of the Kelce brothers’ top favorites — Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Lucky Charms and Reese’s Puffs — into one box. The limited-edition combo, Kelce Mix Cereal, will hit stores in September.

Photo by: Photo courtesy of General Mills

Photo courtesy of General Mills

At the same time, General Mills will also offer four different limited-edition Kelces’ Pick collectible boxes of Honey Nut Cheerios, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Lucky Charms and Reese’s Puffs cereals — all Kelce-bro favorites — featuring images of the football stars on the packaging.

“The only thing Travis and I know more about than football is cereal — so we’re honored to take home the victory and consider ourselves officially inducted into cereal culture with Kelce Mix,” says Jason in a press release.

“I’ve said that I’d eat a whole box of Reese’s Puffs cereal in one sitting, and while I stand by that, our creation might just be the new MVP of the cereal aisle,” Travis says. “We’d go through two to three boxes of our favorite cereals a week when we were growing up, so being able to team up with General Mills now is a full circle moment for us.”

Probably a full-bowl moment, too.

