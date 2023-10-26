Recipes
Travis Kelce Launches Line of Refrigerated BBQ Favorites at Walmart

Not to be confused with the Kansas City Chiefs star’s other big-name partnership.

October 26, 2023
By: Adam Campbell-Schmitt

1750740352

Photo by: David Eulitt/Getty Images

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Over the past couple months, you’ve probably heard a lot of rumors about Travis Kelce’s relationship status. Well, today we can officially confirm that Kelce has indeed officially linked himself to one of the biggest names out there: Walmart.

Sorry Swifties, you won’t find any hot gossip about “Tayvis,” “Traylor” or “Swelce” here. But you will find the details on Kelce’s new line of refrigerated meals. The football champion and podcaster is branching out into the prepared food space with Travis Kelce’s Kitchen, a brand that will launch exclusively at Walmart with seven heat-and-eat dishes that are “inspired by Kansas City’s most iconic flavors.”

The dishes include one notable Kansas City favorite, burnt ends — the famed, extra-caramelized brisket tips often smothered in sauce and served on white bread at local staples like Arthur Bryant’s. For the Burnt Ends (Travis’ Version), they’re offered a la carte, with baked beans, or atop mac and cheese.

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Walmart

Photo courtesy of Walmart

Here are all of the Travis Kelce’s Kitchen items hitting Walmart stores nationwide, as described in the announcement:

  • Bacon Mac & Cheese – a Kansas City classic: jumbo macaroni noodles coated in a decadent cheddar cheese sauce infused with juicy bacon morsels.
  • Brisket Burnt Ends & BBQ Sauce – the finest cuts of beef slow-cooked to perfection, caramelized, and topped with a signature Kansas City BBQ sauce.
  • BBQ Baked Beans with Burnt Ends – baked black beans and white kidney beans, topped with brown sugar, bacon and onions, are paired with seasoned beef brisket burnt ends.
  • Brisket Burnt Ends with Mac & Cheese – a must-try combination of jumbo macaroni in a smooth cheddar cheese sauce, complemented with charred beef brisket burnt ends seasoned to perfection.
  • Sliced Brisket in BBQ Sauce – succulent brisket infused with the rich and smoky aroma of Kansas City-style BBQ sauce.
  • BBQ Baked Beans with Sausage – savory baked black beans and white kidney beans are enhanced with a smoky barbecue flavor, sweetened with brown sugar, and enriched with bacon and aromatic onions, perfectly complemented by tender pork sausage.
  • Sausage and Meatball Marinara with Peppers and Onions – sliced pork sausage accompanies cheesy pork and beef meatballs submerged in a flavorful marinara sauce sauteed with bell peppers and onions.

The 16-ounce packages range in price between $8 and $13, and can be found in the refrigerated section at select Walmart stores nationwide beginning this week.

OK, now we’re just left with one burning question about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift: Has she tried his food? ’Cause one positive review from T-Swift herself could have these things as in-demand as Eras Tour tickets.

