KIND Released a Snack Inspired by Travis Kelce’s Mom — and It Sold Out In Less Than 24 Hours

The brand did a second drop of Donna’s Purse Snacks, and they’ve already sold out again.

October 06, 2023
By: Amy Reiter

Photo by: Photo courtesy of KIND Snacks

Photo courtesy of KIND Snacks

You don’t have to be a football fan (even a newly minted one) to know that Donna Kelce has raised two NFL-star sons, the Philadelphia Eagles’ Jason Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce, the latter of whom may or may not be dating Taylor Swift.

The adorably relatable mom, who shared a sweet hug with Swift at the Chiefs game against the New York Jets on Sunday, has declined to confirm or deny the rumored romance between the pop superstar and her younger son and says her current moment of Taylor-charged mega-fame feels like “an alternate universe.”

Meanwhile, if you had any doubt of Donna’s celebrity status, here’s further proof of it: On Thursday, October 5, KIND released a limited-edition, parent-preparedness-friendly, Donna Kelce-cobranded snack called Donna’s Purse Snacks — and the snack sold out in less than 24 hours.

The nutrient-dense, bite-size Dark Chocolate Vanilla Cashew Dipped Clusters promised to be “tasty and convenient” and suitable for “pre-game snack, a mid-game bite, or a post-game treat.”

Photo by: Photo courtesy of KIND Snacks

Photo courtesy of KIND Snacks

They sold for $4.99, while supplies lasted — and clearly, they didn’t last long.

To be clear, the brand dropped only 149 Donna’s Purse Snacks in its first round. KIND invited customers to “have fun guessing” why it released that specific number, and we’re pretty sure we have: Eagles center Jason wears number 62; Chiefs tight end Travis wears number 87, as a tribute to his bro, who was born in 1987. Add up their jersey numbers and … voila!

“Be ‘snack ready’ because you never know who you'll unexpectedly snack alongside,” quipped KIND, in a wink at Taylor’s “surprise” NFL game appearances, on Instagram.

Donna, for her part, responded that her "purse isn’t big enough” to contain the 4-ounce snack pouches. KIND offered kind reassurance: “We’ll get you a bigger purse.”

The brand is also reassuring fans who missed the first limited-edition drop of the snack inspired by Taylor’s maybe-boyfriend’s mother, apparently in response to Donna’s own request. “What Donna wants, Donna gets … so, we are releasing a second drop of just 149 more,” KIND promises on the Donna’s Purse Snacks product page.

Though, faster than we could have anticipated, the brand made a second drop, and has already sold out. According to the product page, KIND shares, Wow! We sold out of Donna's Purse Snacks - again!

Maybe it’s time KIND turned these coveted snacks into a permanent offering.

