'Zero Sugar' Ginger Ale Recalled Because It's Full of Sugar
This Month, You Won’t Have To Pick through Lucky Charms Just for the Marshmallows

The cereal’s “Just Magical Marshmallows” pouches are having a limited release once again.

May 06, 2024
By: Amy Reiter

Cereal

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Lucky Charms

Photo courtesy of Lucky Charms

If you find yourself picking through Lucky Charms cereal for the marshmallows or saving them (the best part) for the end, you’re not alone. TikTok shares your Lucky Charms marshmallow predilections. See, for example, this viral St. Patrick’s Day cookie recipe that calls only for the marshmallows from Lucky Charms.

Knowing that there’s a whole sector of Lucky Charms fans who are just (or mostly) in it for the marshmallows, the brand has, over the years, offered limited-edition, marshmallow-only releases. Initially, these were not super easy to get a hold of.

In 2015, only 10 winners received marshmallow-only boxes. In 2017, the brand ramped things up and gave away 10,000 limited-edition boxes. And in 2019, it gave away 15,000 boxes as part of that year’s Lucky Charms Marshmallow Only Promotion. That time, the boxes featured only rainbow and unicorn marshmallows.

“It’s no secret that Lucky Charms fans love the marshmallows,” a brand spokesperson said in 2019. “Consumers have flooded our inboxes and swept our social feeds begging for Lucky Charms Marshmallow Only to return.”

Then, in 2020, in response to fan requests, Lucky Charms released “Just Magical Marshmallows” snack pouches for a limited time – and again in 2021, 2022 and 2023. (A special St. Patrick’s Day edition – featuring Lucky’s “seasonal charms” – were available this spring in celebration of what the brand notes is mascot Lucky the Leprechaun’s ​​favorite holiday.)

Now, Lucky Charms Just Magical Marshmallows (i.e., sans cereal) are again returning for a limited time. Through May, limited-edition pouches of Just Magical Marshmallows — in the shapes of hearts, stars, horseshoes, clovers, blue moons, unicorns, rainbows and red balloons — will be on shelves at retailers nationwide, priced at $4.98.

The packages of gluten-free marshmallows are resealable to allow for “easy snacking and on-the-go treats,” according to the brand, and are also suitable “to use as a topping, ingredient or yummy decoration.”

“Lucky Charms Just Magical Marshmallows have been a fan-favorite since they were first released and continue to be a top-selling item,” a spokesperson tells us.

The brand has shared a few Lucky Charms marshmallow recipes, and this Food Network Kitchen recipe for Lucky Charms Marshmallow Treats is a fun way to use them, too.

Or, of course, you could dispense with formalities, toss the colorful marshmallow array into a bowl and eat them as is with a spoon.

