The Lucky Treat-Filled Tray that Brings Everyone Together

“It truly was a labor of love,” says Lum. The first edition of the tray was finished glazed in blue in a nod to Wing On Wo & Co.’s roots; a second one released this year came in a peachy-pink color. “The royal blue glaze is one of W.O.W.’s main glazes from our original custom collection including our fish vase and dragon bowls. For a long time, we were playing with the idea of releasing the tray in a Lunar New Year red palette, but we landed on blue as a nod to the Wood element of this dragon year and its symbolism of growth and longevity — all intentions we wanted our Togetherness Tray to embody for this year and beyond.”