This Twist on Panettone Sold Out In 8 Hours – But Now It’s Back
Get your hands on Kitsby’s vibrant ube panettone and bring something unique to the holiday party.
The holiday season is all about traditions, from fruitcake to eggnog. But perhaps one of the greatest classics is Panettone. Panettone, an Italian sweet bread, is mostly known for being filled with ingredients such as candied fruit or raisins, but a recent collaboration has taken this dessert in a different, more vibrant direction.
Umamicart partnered with Brooklyn-based bakery Kitsby to create an Ube Holiday Panettone, and the product was so popular, its first drop sold out in eight hours. Now it’s back in stock just in time to be a colorful addition to our holiday dinners.
This is a panettone like no other because it’s filled with beautiful swirls of ube, purple sweet potatoes, as well as white chocolate, and toasted coconut. Kitsby’s treat is then garnished with Swedish pearl sugar and a light dusting of powdered sugar, for a result that is not only tasty but so fun to look at.
Ube has found its way into everything from ice cream to doughnuts. Why not incorporate it into a classic holiday dessert?
Whether you enjoy it yourself or give it as a gift, it may just be the most unique take on this holiday classic we’ve seen in a while.
The Umamicart x Kitsby Ube Holiday Panettone is now available for $55, while supplies last.
