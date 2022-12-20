Recipes
Hefty’s New Snack Scarf Helps You Sneak Food Out of Parties

It features secret slider storage bag pockets to keep your leftovers fresh while keeping you warm.

December 20, 2022
By: Amy Reiter

Hefty-Snack-Scarf-Quart

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Hefty

Photo courtesy of Hefty

The out-of-the-box (out-of-trash-can?) thinkers at Hefty have done it again. Just two months after bestowing Cinnamon Pumpkin Spice Ultra Strong Trash Bags on a seasonally attuned public, the trash-bag brand’s smart problem solvers are launching another limited-time item of ingenuity: Hefty is poised to offer you … the Snack Scarf.

What is the Hefty Snack Scarf? A fair question! It is “a scarf you can fill with your favorite party leftovers on the sly thanks to hidden pockets with Hefty slider storage bags,” created to make sure you don’t have to leave your favorite foods behind at all those holiday parties this year, according to a press release.

Designed to keep you warm and your leftovers fresh, or perhaps vice versa, the Hefty Snack Scarf aims to help you sidestep that awkward moment when you ask your host to pack up some leftovers or contend with an ungainly to-go container. Now, thanks to the hidden pocket on this scarf, you can get your mitts on all that food while keeping it strictly on the down-low.

“No matter the occasion, you can surreptitiously fill your scarf with your favorite party foods to take home, and the extra-secure slider seal will preserve the freshness and flavor,” the brand boasts.

The limited-edition Hefty Snack Scarf will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at HeftySnackScarf.com on December 21 at 10 a.m. EST. Only limited quantities are being made available, so if you want one, you’d better be quick.

The Snack Scarves will be available in two sizes, suitable for leftovers big and small (and sneaky leftover packers bold and bolder). The Quart Snack Scarf is a “classic-sized scarf with a hidden Hefty quart slider storage bag for stowing away small bites like wings and sliders,” the brand says. The Gallon Scarf, meanwhile, offers a “blanket-style scarf with a gallon storage slider bag embedded in a hidden pocket…perfect for stocking up on everything from the main course to the unfinished dessert tray.”

The scarves, which boast a “stylish plaid design,” are priced at $2.78 apiece, which is how much a box of Hefty slider storage bags costs. Oh, and each scarf comes with a box of slider storage bags, which Hefty promises are “strong and durable enough to hold even the heaviest foods.” That’s good if you’re worried about scarf leakage (two words not often used together, it bears noting).

“We know the end of the year is prime party time, but these gatherings aren’t always conducive to sharing leftovers with family and friends,” Brian Lutz, senior brand manager at Reynolds Consumer Products, says in a news release. “This year, we wanted to make sure that people could enjoy their favorite foods both at their parties and later at home with the Hefty Snack Scarf!”

