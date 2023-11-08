Recipes
Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup Dumplings Might Be the Most Mind-Blowing Dish on Your Holiday Table

Kraft and chef Shirley Chung are seamlessly bringing together three comfort foods into one bite.

Keep in mind: Price and stock could change after publish date, and we may make money from these affiliate links.
November 08, 2023
By: Aly Walansky

Kraft Singles x Shirley Chung Grilled Cheese & Tomato Souplings

$99.95
Goldbelly
Buy It

As the weather begins to chill, there are certain comforts we immediately crave. From rich and soothing tomato soup to hot, cheesy grilled cheese, these flavors give us the satisfaction and warmth we need on a cold day. There seems like there’s nothing better than these two dishes – except for maybe when they are combined.

Kraft Singles has teamed up with Shirley Chung, a chef known for being a master of dumplings, for a mashup we never saw coming. Introducing: Kraft Singles’ Souplings. These souplings are exactly what they sound like – comfort foods tomato soup and grilled cheese come together in the form of another comfort food, a dumpling, for one delicious bite.

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Kraft

Photo courtesy of Kraft

Many people have been dipping their grilled cheese in tomato soup for years, so this flavor combination is already one that makes a lot of sense. The only way to upgrade the classic experience might be to avoid the dunking altogether, and turn the concept into a brilliant grilled cheese and tomato soup dumpling.

“I love marrying traditional, authentic Chinese cuisine in new and progressive American ways,” says Chung. “What better way to marry the traditions of Chinese cuisine than with the delightful, simple flavors of Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup? Of course, I had to use Kraft Singles as the best and meltiest American Cheese for an amazing Grilled Cheese however you enjoy it.”

These souplings will be available beginning November 8 at Shirley Chung’s restaurant, Ms Chi Café in Culver City, California. But for those who can’t book a flight to Los Angeles – they are in luck. The Kraft Singles’ Souplings will be available for nationwide shipping on Goldbelly starting November 15, just in time to receive a shipment for the holidays.

