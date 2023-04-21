Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Crispy Grill Pan Chicken Thighs
Crispy Grill Pan Chicken Thighs
Trending Recipes
Description: Food Network Kitchen's 4-Cheese Garden Vegetable Frittata. Keywords: Cream Cheese, Goat Cheese, Chives, Parsley, Jumbo Asparagus, Heavy Cream, Parmesan, Mozzarella, Baby Spinach, Eggs, Scallions, Heirloom Grape Tomatoes.
4-Cheese Garden Vegetable Frittata
Blueberry Pancakes
One-Pot Lemon Ricotta Spaghettoni
Food Network Kitchen Step by Steps Beauty Chicken Cutlet
The Best Chicken Cutlets
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Ciao House
Alex vs America
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Is TikTok’s Viral Cottage Cheese ‘Ice Cream’ As Healthy as It Seems?
McDonald’s Is Making Changes to Its Iconic Burgers
TikTok’s Fruit Roll-Up Ice Cream Hack Lives Up to the Hype
Currently Obsessed With...
Bud Light and Tajín Unexpectedly Collaborate on a Spicy New Beer
At Last, KFC Brings Its Fried Chicken Nuggets Nationwide
Shop
What's New
8 Brands That Will Let You Customize Your Go-To Snack
16 Mackenzie Childs Gifts That Are Perfect for Mother’s Day
16 Mackenzie Childs Gifts That Are Perfect for Mother’s Day
You Can Get Emma Chamberlain's Newest Coffee Product At Walmart
This Website Is Entirely Dedicated to Replacing Broken Dishes
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000
Tour the Sleek and Modern Kitchen from Smart Home 2023

Panda Express and Cult-Favorite Fly By Jing Join Forces On New Menu Item

Spicy Wagyu Beef Dumplings are being tested in Pasadena.

Keep in mind: Price and stock could change after publish date, and we may make money from these affiliate links.
April 21, 2023
By: Aly Walansky

Related To:

Asian

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Panda Express

Photo courtesy of Panda Express

Panda Express has many fans thanks to its extensive menu, but the chain’s latest offering is unlike anything it’s done before. Caveat: The new menu item will have very limited availability – at least for now.

Panda Express is testing Spicy Wagyu Beef Dumplings, but this spicy, new menu item will only be available at the Panda Express Innovation Kitchen (PXIK) in Pasadena, California, and only for a limited time. The dumplings will be available April 21 to June 1, 2023, and they’re part of a hot partnership.

Panda Express teamed up with Fly By Jing, a cult-favorite brand known for its spicy chili crisp, to develop the sauce these dumplings are tossed in. The item marks the first time Panda Express is using 100-percent Wagyu beef on its menu.

The hearty Spicy Wagyu Beef Dumplings are tossed in a wok with sweet, spicy sauce mixed with kale and onions. That extra bit of heat in the sauce is, of course, thanks to Fly By Jing’s Zhong sauce, a blend of fuzhi soy sauce that is slow-brewed with brown sugar, mushrooms, garlic and spices.

Zhong Sauce

$17
Fly By Jing
Buy It

As the sauce is itself inspired by dumplings – Zhoug dumplings, a classic Chinese street food – this partnership sounds like a match made in delicious dumpling heaven.

Here’s to hoping that this dish ends up becoming as popular as we expect. If the test goes well, it seems like Panda Express may just end up rolling the menu item out more extensively soon, and we can’t wait for a chance to try it. Meanwhile, maybe it’s time to plan a trip to Pasadena to get a taste.

Related Content:

40+ Asian American and Pacific Islander Food Brands We Love to Stock From

The Spicy Condiments People Put On Everything

Heinz Brings Heat to Its Ketchup

Next Up

Ghetto Gastro x Fly By Jing Collab Promises to “Light Your Sweet Tooth on Fire”

The limited-edition Spicy Sovereign Syrup is a spicy-tingly blend of maple, apple cider and sorghum syrup.

Poultry Producers Predict a Thanksgiving Turkey Shortage This Year: Here Are Some Hassle-Free Alternatives

There are vegan options, too!

HipDot Launches a Cup Noodles-Inspired Makeup Collection

Now you can wear your love of ramen on your lips, cheeks and eyelids.

Cards Against Humanity Is Hiding Card Packs Inside Jars of ‘Clam-O-Naise’

Not weird at all ...

At Last, One of TikTok’s Trendiest Foods Is Back in Stock

Hot chocolate "Bombombs" may just be the perfect stocking stuffer.

We’re Delighted to Report that the Jonas Brothers’ New Popcorn Is Amazing

The sweet-savory snack will take your taste buds on an adventure, and now ships nationwide.

Is Heinz’s Holiday Dinner in A Can the Answer to Our Problems?

Between supermarket inflation and hours of prep work, people are looking to a curious canned soup to get their Christmas dinner fill.

Truly and Compartés Create First-Ever Hard Seltzer-Infused Chocolate Truffles

Here’s one way to give your holidays a boozy boost.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Is Adding A Fiery Kick to Your Morning Cereal

General Mills’ limited-edition CinnaFuego Toast Crunch pairs the 'hot sensation of a spicy pepper' with sweet Cinnadust.

Your Ketchup Bottle Is Getting a Creepy Halloween Makeover

Use it for your costume or fries.

On TV

Food Paradise

10am | 9c

Food Paradise

11am | 10c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives: Triple D Nation

9pm | 8c

What's New

8 Brands That Will Let You Customize Your Go-To Snack Apr 21, 2023

By: Lauren Tom Cerone

16 Mackenzie Childs Gifts That Are Perfect for Mother’s Day Apr 20, 2023

16 Mackenzie Childs Gifts That Are Perfect for Mother’s Day Apr 20, 2023

By: Allison Russo

You Can Get Emma Chamberlain's Newest Coffee Product At Walmart Apr 20, 2023

By: Allison Russo

This Website Is Entirely Dedicated to Replacing Broken Dishes Apr 20, 2023

By: Casey Clark

We Tested Caraway's New Steamer Set Apr 20, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

28 Mother's Day Food Gifts All the Moms in Your Life Will Love Apr 19, 2023

By: Allison Russo, Samantha Lande and Lambeth Hochwald

22 Great Gifts for Serious Home Cooks Apr 21, 2023

21 Gifts for Mom That Show How Much You Care Apr 21, 2023

By: Taylor Murray

The Best Peanut Butters, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Apr 21, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

7 Best Wine Openers, According to a Sommelier Apr 21, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

22 Postpartum Gifts We Love for New Moms Apr 21, 2023

By: Samantha Lande

14 Popsicle Molds That Are Perfect for Summer Apr 17, 2023

By: Bella Durgin-Johnson and Janae McKenzie

4 Best Rum-Inspired Non-Alcoholic Spirits, According to a Spirits Expert Apr 19, 2023

By: John deBary

10 Best Vodkas, According to a Spirits Expert Apr 18, 2023

By: John deBary

14 Best Rums, According to a Spirits Expert Apr 21, 2023

By: John deBary

6 Best Bourbons, According to a Spirits Expert Apr 14, 2023

By: John deBary

6 Best Whiskeys, According to a Spirits Expert Apr 14, 2023

By: John deBary

This Drying Stand Is Just What Your Water Bottle Collection Needs Apr 13, 2023

By: Janae McKenzie

7 Best Wine Glasses for Every Type of Drinker, According to a Sommelier Apr 14, 2023

By: Lambeth Hochwald

We Tried Caraway's Cookware Set, and It Lives Up to the Hype Apr 14, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

10 Best Tequilas, According to a Spirits Expert Apr 14, 2023

By: John deBary

5 Best Bento Boxes That Will Instantly Upgrade Your Packed Lunch Apr 13, 2023

By: Carlos Olaechea

The Best Compost Bins, According to Gardeners and Farmers Apr 11, 2023

By: Daryl Beyers

7 Best Water Filters, According to Food Network Kitchen Apr 12, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

Ooni's Wood-Fired Pizza Oven Is Currently $50 Off Apr 5, 2023

By: Allison Russo

10 Olive Oils for Cooking, Dressing, Dipping and Everything In Between Apr 11, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

10 Gadgets to Make Hard-Boiling Eggs Easier Than Ever Apr 7, 2023

By: Brooke Hill and Morayo Ogunbayo

7 Best Smokers, According to Experts Apr 7, 2023

By: Kelsey Mulvey

9 Best Food Storage Containers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Apr 7, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen