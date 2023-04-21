Panda Express and Cult-Favorite Fly By Jing Join Forces On New Menu Item
Spicy Wagyu Beef Dumplings are being tested in Pasadena.
Panda Express has many fans thanks to its extensive menu, but the chain’s latest offering is unlike anything it’s done before. Caveat: The new menu item will have very limited availability – at least for now.
Panda Express is testing Spicy Wagyu Beef Dumplings, but this spicy, new menu item will only be available at the Panda Express Innovation Kitchen (PXIK) in Pasadena, California, and only for a limited time. The dumplings will be available April 21 to June 1, 2023, and they’re part of a hot partnership.
Panda Express teamed up with Fly By Jing, a cult-favorite brand known for its spicy chili crisp, to develop the sauce these dumplings are tossed in. The item marks the first time Panda Express is using 100-percent Wagyu beef on its menu.
The hearty Spicy Wagyu Beef Dumplings are tossed in a wok with sweet, spicy sauce mixed with kale and onions. That extra bit of heat in the sauce is, of course, thanks to Fly By Jing’s Zhong sauce, a blend of fuzhi soy sauce that is slow-brewed with brown sugar, mushrooms, garlic and spices.
As the sauce is itself inspired by dumplings – Zhoug dumplings, a classic Chinese street food – this partnership sounds like a match made in delicious dumpling heaven.
Here’s to hoping that this dish ends up becoming as popular as we expect. If the test goes well, it seems like Panda Express may just end up rolling the menu item out more extensively soon, and we can’t wait for a chance to try it. Meanwhile, maybe it’s time to plan a trip to Pasadena to get a taste.
Related Content: