Panda Express Launches Its First Ever Dessert
The menu item is a brilliant mashup of two icons.
Panda Express is a popular choice for many Chinese American favorites, but it’s not a spot we’ve ever thought of before when the craving for a dessert kicks in. However, the chain just rolled out a rather innovative dessert option that has changed, well, everything.
Panda Express’s first ever dessert item is the Apple Pie Roll, and while it’s being described as a fresh take on a classic apple pie, it feels very much to us as if it’s an exciting mashup between an egg roll and pie.
The Apple Pie Roll starts traditionally enough. It’s a mix of apples, fall spices and cinnamon sugar. But things get innovative when, rather than pie crust, the sweet filling is wrapped in a crispy wonton wrapper. What’s genius here is by switching out traditional pie crust for the wonton wrapper, this popular fall dessert now no longer requires a plate and fork, but can be enjoyed on-the-go as a handheld treat.
Social media users are already very excited about the new offering, with Instagram comments ranging from “Got mine today!!! It’s pretty delicious” to “the apple pie rolls are sooooo good!”
The Apple Pie Roll is now available and as of October 2, all Panda Rewards members will receive one free at Panda Express locations nationwide in honor of the brand’s 40th anniversary and in celebration of the new menu item.
