Is Panda Express’ New Hot Orange Chicken Really Even That Spicy?

Panda Express has launched a new limited-time menu item, the Hot Orange Chicken, as a spicy upgrade on the chain’s famous Original Orange Chicken. While the Original Orange Chicken is crispy chicken wok-tossed in a sweet and spicy orange sauce, it only has one chili pepper next to the menu description, meaning mild spice levels. However, the new hot version is not for fans of a more mild flavor, as it contains six scoops of crushed chilis as well as the dried chilis that may be familiar to those who have ordered the Kung Pao Chicken. The Hot Orange Chicken is depicted on the menu as being “extra spicy” and the highest spice level offered at Panda Express.