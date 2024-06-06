Is Panda Express’ New Hot Orange Chicken Really Even That Spicy?
Though billed as “extra spicy,” the highest heat level offered at the chain, heat seekers have been left wanting more.
Some like it hot. But how hot someone likes something is going to vary pretty widely, and one well-known chain is trying to appeal to their spiciest consumers with a new heat-filled upgrade to a long-time menu favorite.
Panda Express has launched a new limited-time menu item, the Hot Orange Chicken, as a spicy upgrade on the chain’s famous Original Orange Chicken. While the Original Orange Chicken is crispy chicken wok-tossed in a sweet and spicy orange sauce, it only has one chili pepper next to the menu description, meaning mild spice levels. However, the new hot version is not for fans of a more mild flavor, as it contains six scoops of crushed chilis as well as the dried chilis that may be familiar to those who have ordered the Kung Pao Chicken. The Hot Orange Chicken is depicted on the menu as being “extra spicy” and the highest spice level offered at Panda Express.
But is it really that hot? Spice tolerance is subjective, of course, but some Reddit fans who tried it don’t seem so sure, and the responses are mixed. While one person who tried it referred to a “slight burning sensation after eating the chilies and orange chicken,” another commented saying, “Tried it today. It was not spicy enough. Barely any different than the regular version.” A third took it even further, calling it “sugar chicken.”
Perhaps Panda Express should have gone for even more chilies to appeal to spice seekers?
This is not the first time that Panda Express has attempted to iterate on its popular Orange Chicken. The chain offered it as a sandwich in 2021, a bao mashup in 2022 and even launched a vegan spin. Looks like the orange chicken variation trend is one that’s not going away any time soon.
Hot Orange Chicken is available at Panda Chicken nationwide through June 23.
