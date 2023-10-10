It’s Back! Get Ready to Order Your Popeyes Cajun-Style Turkey
The fan favorite is back to take a load off your Thanksgiving meal preparation.
Thanksgiving is all about gratitude, and there’s a lot to feel that way about in our lives. But one thing we’re not grateful for is all the shopping, cooking, and cleaning that goes into dinner prep.
Sometimes a little help goes a long way, and for years now, the Popeyes Cajun-Style Turkey has been a popular go-to for many. This turkey is a Cajun spin on the traditional roasted bird, slowly roasted with Louisiana-style seasonings and then flash-fried. It’s juicy, flavorful, delicious, and even has lots of the extra-craveable crispy skin.
Last year, Popeyes switched things up and made the popular Cajun Turkey available not only for pickup, as had been traditionally the case, but also for delivery. This year will continue the tradition, and beginning on Monday, October 9, the Cajun-Style Turkey will be available for preorder the.cajunfix.popeyes.com. Delivery will begin that very same day, and generally orders take up to three business days to arrive after being shipped. The Cajun-Style Turkey will also be available for pickup at Popeyes restaurants, beginning October 17.
Then, all you have to do is reheat and serve! Easy as pie. Which we need to take care of as well, of course.
Now that we can cross the turkey off our shopping lists, we can focus on all those sides and desserts. From mashed potatoes to green bean casserole, there’s a lot of work left to do.
