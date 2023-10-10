Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Simple, Perfect Chili
Trending Recipes
Chicken Enchiladas
Shortcut Apple Cider Doughnuts
Butternut Squash Soup
Butternut Squash Soup
Description: Jet Tila's Vegan Drunken Noodles. Keywords: Soy Sauce, Thai Soybean Sauce, Sriracha, Vegan Sugar, Garlic, Thai Basil, Serrano Chiles, Onion, Tofu, Grape Tomatoes.
Vegan Drunken Noodles
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Halloween Baking Championship
Bobby's Triple Threat
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
What Does Travis Kelce Eat Every Day?
Heinz Releases a Taylor Swift-Inspired ‘Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch’ Sauce
17 Eye-Opening National Coffee Day Deals
Currently Obsessed With...
Stouffer’s New Advent Calendar Aims To Help With the From-Scratch Cooking Holiday Fatigue
McDonald’s Adds D.C.-Area Condiment Mambo Sauce to Its Dipping Options
Shop
What's New
What Food Network Editors Are Buying on Prime Big Deal Days
Prime Big Deal Days Vitamix Sales: Get a Pro-Grade Blender for Just $300
The Best Kitchen Deals from Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days
This Walmart Sale Is Officially Kicking Off the Holiday Season
85 Advent Calendars You Can Buy for the 2023 Holiday Season
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000
HGTV Urban Oasis 2023 in Louisvile, KY
Tour the Charming Kitchen from HGTV's Urban Oasis 2023
Enter for Your Chance to Win HGTV Urban Oasis 2023

It’s Back! Get Ready to Order Your Popeyes Cajun-Style Turkey

The fan favorite is back to take a load off your Thanksgiving meal preparation.

October 10, 2023
By: Aly Walansky

Related To:

Thanksgiving

500 Degrees - PLK

Photo by: BurkleHagen Photography

BurkleHagen Photography

Thanksgiving is all about gratitude, and there’s a lot to feel that way about in our lives. But one thing we’re not grateful for is all the shopping, cooking, and cleaning that goes into dinner prep.

Sometimes a little help goes a long way, and for years now, the Popeyes Cajun-Style Turkey has been a popular go-to for many. This turkey is a Cajun spin on the traditional roasted bird, slowly roasted with Louisiana-style seasonings and then flash-fried. It’s juicy, flavorful, delicious, and even has lots of the extra-craveable crispy skin.

Last year, Popeyes switched things up and made the popular Cajun Turkey available not only for pickup, as had been traditionally the case, but also for delivery. This year will continue the tradition, and beginning on Monday, October 9, the Cajun-Style Turkey will be available for preorder the.cajunfix.popeyes.com. Delivery will begin that very same day, and generally orders take up to three business days to arrive after being shipped. The Cajun-Style Turkey will also be available for pickup at Popeyes restaurants, beginning October 17.

Then, all you have to do is reheat and serve! Easy as pie. Which we need to take care of as well, of course.

Now that we can cross the turkey off our shopping lists, we can focus on all those sides and desserts. From mashed potatoes to green bean casserole, there’s a lot of work left to do.

Related Content:

KIND Released a Snack Inspired by Travis Kelce’s Mom — and It Sold Out In Less Than 24 Hours

5 Best Meat Thermometers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen

92 Juicy and Delicious Thanksgiving Turkey Recipes

Next Up

Cajun Turkeys Are Back at Popeyes – With an Exciting Update

That’s one more thing you can cross of your Thanksgiving to do list.

Perdue Is Bringing Back Its Coveted ThanksNuggets This Year

And this time, they come with sauces that taste like stuffing, cranberries and more.

Thanksgiving Ingredients Will Be Pricey This Year — Here Are 11 Budget-Saving Tips

Inflation and supply chain issues are affecting the cost of food. But that doesn’t have to ruin your holiday feast.

An Indiana Amusement Park Is Making a Gravy-Themed Roller Coaster and It’s Kind Of Awesome

Shoot through a giant can of cranberry jelly, dodge a whisk and rolling pin and hit a speed of 37 miles per hour.

You Can Buy a Plate That Never Lets Your Holiday Side Dishes Touch

The genius limited-edition invention is available on Campbell’s website.

You Can Now Get Cinnabon’s Frosting by the Pint, in Both Chocolate and Signature Cream Cheese

Holiday baking just got even easier — and more delicious.

We Asked Chefs, Caterers and Food Stylists How They Pull Off Their Thanksgiving Spreads

Here are 11 tips and tricks for a beautiful, seamless feast.

On My Thanksgiving Table, There’s Char Siu Right Next to the Turkey

My family’s spread is a combination of American and Asian customs.

I Turn Into a Control Freak on Thanksgiving: Here’s What I Want My Family to Know

It’s all done out of love, of course.

6 Clever Small-Batch Thanksgiving Recipes

Serve a scaled-down feast without sacrificing flavor.

On TV

Chopped

12pm | 11c

Chopped

1pm | 12c

Chopped

2pm | 1c

Chopped

3pm | 2c

Chopped

4pm | 3c

Chopped

5pm | 4c

Chopped

6pm | 5c

Chopped

7pm | 6c

Beat Bobby Flay

8:30pm | 7:30c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Chopped

10pm | 9c

Chopped

11pm | 10c

Chopped

1am | 12c

Chopped

2am | 1c

Beat Bobby Flay

3:30am | 2:30c

What's New

What Food Network Editors Are Buying on Prime Big Deal Days Oct 10, 2023

By: FN Dish Editor

Prime Big Deal Days Vitamix Sales: Get a Pro-Grade Blender for Just $300 Oct 10, 2023

By: Rachel Trujillo

The Best Kitchen Deals from Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days Oct 10, 2023

By: Alida Nugent

This Walmart Sale Is Officially Kicking Off the Holiday Season Oct 9, 2023

By: Allison Russo

85 Advent Calendars You Can Buy for the 2023 Holiday Season Oct 9, 2023

By: Michelle Baricevic and Morgan Faulkner

4 Best Tofu Presses, Tested By Food Network Kitchen Oct 6, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

13 New Scary Good Halloween Candies You Should Try This Year Oct 6, 2023

By: Amy Reiter, Michelle Baricevic, T.K. Brady and Bella Durgin-Johnson

The Best Wine, Beer and Spirits Advent Calendars of 2023 Oct 5, 2023

By: Michelle Baricevic, Rachel Trujillo and Morgan Faulkner

5 Best Potato Ricers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Oct 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

Target Circle Week 2023: The Best Deals to Shop So Far Oct 3, 2023

By: Allison Russo

12 Must-Have Pumpkin Carving Tools on Amazon for Creating the Perfect Jack-o'-Lantern Oct 1, 2023

By: Lili Zarghami and Alida Nugent

The Best Halloween Advent Calendars to Count Down to Trick-or-Treating Sep 29, 2023

By: Michelle Baricevic and Alida Nugent

Caraway Just Launched an All-New Square Cookware Collection Sep 26, 2023

By: Allison Russo

The Best Advent Calendars for Tea Lovers Sep 25, 2023

By: Samantha Lande

The Best Wine Decanters, According to a Sommelier Sep 22, 2023

By: Sarah Tracey

4 Best Kitchen Shears, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Sep 22, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

Don't Miss the ThermoWorks Fall Warehouse Sale Sep 21, 2023

By: Allison Russo

4 Best Collagen Powders, According to a Nutritionist Sep 22, 2023

By: Dana Angelo White, M.S., R.D., A.T.C.

The Best Kitchen Products for Hosting Next-Level Tailgate Parties Sep 19, 2023

By: Alida Nugent

When Is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023? Plus, the Deals to Shop Now Sep 18, 2023

By: T.K. Brady

Halloween Bakeware That Will Take Your Treats to the Next Level Sep 20, 2023

By: Samantha Lande and Brittany Loggins

Our Honest Review of the OXO Brew 12-Cup Coffeemaker with Podless Single-Serve Function Sep 15, 2023

By: Beth Lipton

Vitamix's Biggest Sale of the Year Is Back — for 3 Days Only! Sep 15, 2023

By: T.K. Brady

These Are the Best, Most-Useful Kitchen Utensils Sep 13, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Vegan Meal Delivery Services, Tested by Food Network Editors Sep 12, 2023

By: Casey Clark

12 Best Wine Subscription Services That Will Send Bottles Right to Your Door Sep 8, 2023

By: Brittany Loggins and Rachel Trujillo

34 Gifts for Grandparents Who Love Food Sep 7, 2023

By: Erica Finamore

7 Best Wine Fridges, According to Food Network Kitchen Sep 5, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

11 Mooncakes You Can Order Online Sep 11, 2023

By: Margaret Wong and Patty Lee

We Tried All of the Magic Spoon Cereal Flavors and Here Is Our Take Sep 1, 2023

By: Samantha Lande