It’s Back! Get Ready to Order Your Popeyes Cajun-Style Turkey

Last year, Popeyes switched things up and made the popular Cajun Turkey available not only for pickup, as had been traditionally the case, but also for delivery. This year will continue the tradition, and beginning on Monday, October 9, the Cajun-Style Turkey will be available for preorder the.cajunfix.popeyes.com. Delivery will begin that very same day, and generally orders take up to three business days to arrive after being shipped. The Cajun-Style Turkey will also be available for pickup at Popeyes restaurants, beginning October 17.