Miller High Life Is Selling a Leg Lamp That Dispenses Beer
It’s inspired by the one in A Christmas Story.
Miller High Life is definitely looking to get a corner on the market of weird (yet wonderful) beer-themed holiday gifts. Last year, you may recall, the brew brand gave us a memorable Gingerbread Dive Bar, complete with floors made sticky with maple syrup and a gingerbread cornhole game using Chiclet beanbags.
This year, Miller is following up on that eccentric, edible masterpiece with another highly covetable, completely wacky item: The Miller High Life Leg Lamp Beer Tower.
Yes, it is here.
Taking unabashed inspiration from the 1983 classic holiday flick A Christmas Story, Miller High Life is offering a limited-edition leg lamp so glorious, so indescribably beautiful you’ll want to display it in your front room window for all the neighbors to admire.
Oh, and one more element that may make you exclaim, “What a great lamp!” and find yourself overcome by art: You can drink beer out of it.
The striped-stockinged, red-booted leg in the Miller High Life Leg Lamp Beer Tower is modeled after the “Girl on the Moon” on Miller High Life bottles. In addition to being a fully functional lamp, measuring three feet, five inches tall, with an old-fashioned fringed lampshade, it also features a little tap in the back of the heel that “dispenses a six pack’s worth of The Champagne of Beers,” the brand notes in its product description.
In other words, it will add ambiance and serve drinks at all your holiday parties.
Fans of A Christmas Story will be pleased to learn that, like the lag lamp in the movie that inspired it, the Miller High Life Leg Lamp Beer Tower comes in a wooden box marked “This End Up” and “Fragile.” (You’re welcome to pronounce it “Fra-gee-lay,” and conclude that it “must be Italian.”)
The lamp goes on sale here on December 9 at 9 a.m. CT. It’s priced at $120 in honor of Miller High Life’s forthcoming 120th anniversary.
Best of luck to you all on winning this major award.
