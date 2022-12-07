Miller High Life Is Selling a Leg Lamp That Dispenses Beer

The striped-stockinged, red-booted leg in the Miller High Life Leg Lamp Beer Tower is modeled after the “Girl on the Moon” on Miller High Life bottles. In addition to being a fully functional lamp, measuring three feet, five inches tall, with an old-fashioned fringed lampshade, it also features a little tap in the back of the heel that “dispenses a six pack’s worth of The Champagne of Beers,” the brand notes in its product description.