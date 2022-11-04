Miller Lite Is Dropping a Genius Christmas Tree Keg Stand

The beer-dispensing Christmas tree stand is set to be released on November 10 at 9 a.m. Central Time along with the rest of Miller Lite’s new holiday collection, which features such items as beer-inspired knitwear with new seasonal designs and festive can-holding tree ornaments. The latter, known as Beernaments, is a returning fan favorite from last year. The beer-can-optimized ornaments ship in sets of six (of course), fit snugly around a 12-ounce can of Miller Lite beer and (once you’ve finished the beer) can be hung with a tab and a hook on your tree for added decoration.