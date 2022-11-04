Miller Lite Is Dropping a Genius Christmas Tree Keg Stand
It promises to keep your tree fresh and your beer cold ...
Whatever you thought a “keg stand” was, beer lovers, those two words now have an entirely new meaning: This holiday season, Miller Lite is offering a limited-edition Christmas Tree Keg Stand that holds your tree and your beer in place so you can “tap into the holiday spirit and drink beer right from your evergreen tree.”
The beer-dispensing Christmas tree stand is set to be released on November 10 at 9 a.m. Central Time along with the rest of Miller Lite’s new holiday collection, which features such items as beer-inspired knitwear with new seasonal designs and festive can-holding tree ornaments. The latter, known as Beernaments, is a returning fan favorite from last year. The beer-can-optimized ornaments ship in sets of six (of course), fit snugly around a 12-ounce can of Miller Lite beer and (once you’ve finished the beer) can be hung with a tab and a hook on your tree for added decoration.
But back to what is being billed as “the world’s first Holiday Tree Keg Stand.” The beer brand notes that the “fully functioning tree stand” can support a tree as tall as five feet with lights and ornaments (up to 150 pounds), has been designed to perfectly enclose a quarter barrel keg of Miller Lite pilsner (which holds 83 12-ounce beers), will keep your tree fresh and your beer cold, and is well suited for gatherings with family and friends.
“This season there's truly no better gift to leave under a beer lover's tree than the tree stand itself!” Sofia Colucci, global vice president of Miller brands, said in a news release. “Last year, we decorated the tree with Beernaments, and this year, we’re literally putting the gift of Miller Time right under the tree with the Christmas Tree Keg Stand.”
Those 21 and up can buy the Christmas Tree Keg Stand for $49.99 while supplies last at treekegstand.com. (Note that no tree or keg are included with the purchase of the stand.) The Miller Lite holiday knitwear and Beernaments will be available on shop.millerlite.com.
We can’t imagine these will be available for long, so if you want them, you’ll probably want to act beer-y, beer-y quickly.
