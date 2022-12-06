Franzia’s Holiday Collection Includes a Boxed-Wine Inflatable Lawn Decoration

“At Franzia, we are always looking to provide new ways for our fans to show off their enthusiasm for the brand. This holiday season, we are taking things to the next level by not only designing a limited-edition holiday Chardonnay box that’s wrapped and ready for gift giving, but also creating a matching holiday ugly sweater with blinking holiday lights. You and your box of Franzia become the star of any holiday party,” Katie Hoefs, Franzia’s marketing manager, says in a press release. “Additionally, your neighbors will be jealous of your outdoor holiday decorations with our oversized Franzia lawn inflatable, which shows off holiday spirit in a BIG way!”