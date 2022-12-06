Recipes
Franzia’s Holiday Collection Includes a Boxed-Wine Inflatable Lawn Decoration

And a coordinating 'colorful holiday ugly sweater' and wine box.

December 06, 2022
By: Amy Reiter

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Franzia

Photo courtesy of Franzia

Step aside, waving Santa. Shove over, smiling snowman. There’s a new inflatable coming for American lawns this holiday season: Franzia, the popular boxed wine brand, is now selling an inflatable holiday lawn decoration in the shape of a box of Franzia wine.

The eye-catching holiday decoration comes in two varietals, Cabernet Sauvignon and Sunset Blush, and, when fully inflated, measures approximately three feet wide and five feet tall. It also has internal lights, so you can declare your love of boxed wine to all who pass your way at any time of day or night. (Let it shine!) The whopping wine box inflates automatically when plugged in (no huffing-and-puffing needed) and is available for $50 for a limited time at Franzia’s online shop.

Released in November, the inflatable ornament also features a jaunty Santa hat perched on a box corner at an angle that one might consider slightly tipsy. (Appropriate!)

“This holiday season, show the whole neighborhood how much you love Franzia with our inflatable lawn ornaments!” Franzia suggests on the ornament product page.

In addition to wine-eriffic holiday lawn decor, Franzia’s holiday merch also includes a new limited-time-only twist on its classic Franzia Chardonnay box: The boxes are now sporting a “colorful holiday ugly sweater design” featuring graphics that look like a knit sweater (a yellow background, red poinsettias and wine glasses, green pine trees). A shiny red bow and gift-tag are printed on each box, so you can fill in the “to” and “from” fields and “place the box right under the tree or directly into the hands of eager friends, or, as we call them, ‘franz,’” the brand quips. “No wrapping required!”

Franzia’s limited-edition holiday box will be available in stores while supplies last, retailing for retail for $17.99. The seasonal box design follows this summer’s limited-time stars-and-stripes-emblazoned Patriotic boxed-wine design, which was available from Memorial Day through the Fourth of July.

Photo by: LATHALA CREATIVE STUDIOS/Photo courtesy of Franzia

LATHALA CREATIVE STUDIOS/Photo courtesy of Franzia

For those who are willing to think outside the box, Franzia is also offering an actual holiday ugly sweater you can wear to match the limited-edition wine box; the coordinating sweater features blinking, battery-powered holiday lights and is available for purchase on Franzia’s website for $45.

“At Franzia, we are always looking to provide new ways for our fans to show off their enthusiasm for the brand. This holiday season, we are taking things to the next level by not only designing a limited-edition holiday Chardonnay box that’s wrapped and ready for gift giving, but also creating a matching holiday ugly sweater with blinking holiday lights. You and your box of Franzia become the star of any holiday party,” Katie Hoefs, Franzia’s marketing manager, says in a press release. “Additionally, your neighbors will be jealous of your outdoor holiday decorations with our oversized Franzia lawn inflatable, which shows off holiday spirit in a BIG way!”

Other Franzia holiday merch on offer this year includes a festive holiday onesie, several other ugly sweaters, socks, a scarf and a toasty-looking flannel robe.

Franzia is clearly doing its best to ensure that this year, by Boxing Day, the wine lovers on your list will be all wine-boxed out.

This One Kitchen Tool Makes Decorating Cookies That Much Easier

Every Tool You Need to Make Christmas Cookies

Instacart Is Offering a High-Tech Alternative to Traditional Food Drives

