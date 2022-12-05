This One Kitchen Tool Makes Decorating Cookies That Much Easier

That’s when we started using this embossed patterned rolling pin. One simple roll creates a beautiful pattern etched into the cookie dough and keeps even after it goes into the oven to bake. It’s a simple solution and creative hack to decorate all your cookies without the mess of pesky sprinkles and sticky icing! You can buy these rolling pins in numerous patterns to easily embellish your cookies. While this works perfectly with our butter cookie recipe, I found that shortbread and sugar cookies work well, too. Mainly any cookie batter recipe that is smooth and doesn’t have any added toppings in them like chocolate chips or oatmeal works out just fine.