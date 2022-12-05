This One Kitchen Tool Makes Decorating Cookies That Much Easier
No icing or sprinkles required!
The first time I met my boyfriend’s (now husband’s) family, we baked Christmas cookies. It was during winter break, when students came back from college for the holidays. Of course, I was nervous!
I remember as soon as I stepped into their home, the smell of something baking and the low buzzing noise of their oven hit me — and instantly warmed me right up. Nerves aside, I couldn’t wait to get into the baking session that included a delicious butter cookie recipe that’s been in the family for as long as my husband could remember, and the cutest traditional cookie cutters in various shapes like mittens, gingerbread men and tiny Christmas trees. A very real-life Hallmark moment.
Year after year, I was invited back to join in on their annual cookie bake-off. This tradition is a favorite of ours; my husband and I look forward to it so much. Ever since that first day, we’ve pretty much had the cookie baking down to a tee. We joke about how we've become a factory during the holidays, sometimes making over five dozen cookies to give away to other family members and friends (and let’s be honest, extra cookies for us, too!).
However, baking cookies, while a simple task can be super messy. Countertops are constantly filled with flour, cookie cutters become greasy and oily, and icing, jam and sprinkles go all over the place.
That’s when we started using this embossed patterned rolling pin. One simple roll creates a beautiful pattern etched into the cookie dough and keeps even after it goes into the oven to bake. It’s a simple solution and creative hack to decorate all your cookies without the mess of pesky sprinkles and sticky icing! You can buy these rolling pins in numerous patterns to easily embellish your cookies. While this works perfectly with our butter cookie recipe, I found that shortbread and sugar cookies work well, too. Mainly any cookie batter recipe that is smooth and doesn’t have any added toppings in them like chocolate chips or oatmeal works out just fine.
These rolling pins not only create beautiful cookies that look like a pro made them, but also help carry on a nice tradition that makes it so easy to continue!
