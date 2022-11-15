Recipes
Spam Drops New Figgy Pudding-flavored Meat for the Holidays

Spiced Spam? We’ll try anything once.

Keep in mind: Price and stock could change after publish date, and we may make money from these affiliate links.
November 15, 2022
By: Aly Walansky

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Spam

Photo courtesy of Spam

Special holiday releases and seasonal limited editions are fair play for many brands. Just this season, Eggo released an egg nog inspired by their waffles, just in time for the holidays. A lot of these partnerships are pretty seamless, but every so often one happens that is truly mind blowing.

Spam is celebrating the holiday season with a new, limited-edition holiday variety of their classic canned meat in response to the classic holiday refrain “bring us some figgy pudding.” So, they have brought us some figgy pudding. In the form of figgy pudding-flavored canned meat, that is.

Photo by: The Food Studio/Photo courtesy of Spam

The Food Studio/Photo courtesy of Spam

According to a press release, the new Figgy Pudding is said to be “savory, sweet, and comforting,” which is exactly what we’d want from a holiday product. In conjunction with the launch, Spam conducted a survey and found that 69 percent of consumers had heard of Figgy Pudding but only 17 percent have had it before. In fact, many didn’t even know what it was outside of old holiday tunes!

This variety is made with cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, allspice and cloves, as well as the flavors of fig and orange flavors – it is a figgy pudding after all! But, it is still a Spam product. So, how will those classic holiday flavors mix with canned meat? We guess time will tell!

“This new flavor brings the spirit of the holidays in one can! It honors the traditional recipe, while making it easy and versatile to enjoy,” says Steve Venenga, vice president of marketing for the SPAM Brand, in a statement. “SPAM Figgy Pudding represents how one dish creates new interpretations of traditions, each leaving their own mark, just as the SPAM Brand has done since 1937.”

SPAM Limited Edition Figgy Pudding, 12 Oz Can (2-Pack)

$9.99
Amazon
Buy It

Spam Figgy Pudding is officially available starting November 15, and a two-pack of 12-ounce cans sells for a suggested retail price of $10 while supplies last at Spam’s website, Amazon and Walmart.

