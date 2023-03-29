We Never Thought We’d See Breakfast-Flavored Cup Noodles

Cup Noodles, a brand that has been around for more than five decades, has been looking to “excite and surprise consumers through unexpected flavor profiles” and unusual limited-edition products of late, it says. This latest boundary pushing offering is the brand’s second limited-edition flavor. It follows the October 2021 launch of the limited-time-only Cup Noodles Pumpkin Spice, which customers were encouraged to “top … with whipped cream for the quickest, tastiest and most outlandish pumpkin spice in-a-cup experience you never knew you needed.”