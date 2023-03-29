We Never Thought We’d See Breakfast-Flavored Cup Noodles
Cup Noodles Breakfast features ramen in a sauce that tastes like pancakes, maple syrup, sausage and eggs.
Attention, dorm dwellers, budget keepers and convenience-food fans who eat instant ramen for lunch and into the late night. Now you can eat Cup Noodles for breakfast, too.
Nissin Foods USA is releasing Cup Noodles Breakfast, a new limited-edition instant ramen product that, the brand says, offers an “all-day breakfast experience” that will satiate “the cravings of breakfast fans and noodle enthusiasts alike.”
Available exclusively at Walmart stores and online at Walmart.com starting Wednesday, March 29 and priced at $1.39, Cup Noodles Breakfast features ramen in a sauce that combines the flavors of pancakes, maple syrup, sausage and eggs. The ready-to-eat-in-four-minutes meal comes in Cup Noodles’ instantly recognizable cup packaging and is suitable for slurping down either at home or on the go.
“We know our products are a go-to meal any time of the day,” Priscila Stanton, Nissin Foods USA’s senior vice president of marketing, says in a press release. “Saucy, soup-based, spicy, sweet or savory … by adding Cup Noodles Breakfast to our line-up we are truly feeding cravings around the clock — morning, noon, night or late night.”
Cup Noodles, a brand that has been around for more than five decades, has been looking to “excite and surprise consumers through unexpected flavor profiles” and unusual limited-edition products of late, it says. This latest boundary pushing offering is the brand’s second limited-edition flavor. It follows the October 2021 launch of the limited-time-only Cup Noodles Pumpkin Spice, which customers were encouraged to “top … with whipped cream for the quickest, tastiest and most outlandish pumpkin spice in-a-cup experience you never knew you needed.”
On Twitter, news of Cup Noodles Breakfast’s launch has sparked curiosity, confusion and maybe a little trepidation.
“looking forward to the new flavor,” wrote one person.
“This sounds kind of disturbing. I would try it anyway if it is available around me though,” another shared.
“Why did I think this was an April fools joke?” wondered a third.
Understandable skepticism, but no. It’s only March, and Cup Noodles Breakfast, startling as it may be, is real.
