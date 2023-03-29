Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Classic 100, Tuna Salad
The Best Tuna Salad
Trending Recipes
Food Network Kitchen’s Bunny Butts, Coconut Bunny Butt Cake, as seen on Food Network.
Coconut Bunny Butt Cake
Quick Beef Pho
Food Network Kitchen - Meyer Lemon Curd Tart with Candied Citrus Wheels
Meyer Lemon Curd Tart with Candied Lemon Peels
Skillet Chicken with Spring Vegetables
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Tournament of Champions
Superchef Grudge Match
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Jadeite Dishes Are Making a Comeback — Here’s What You Need to Know About This Trend
The Key Food Moments You May Have Missed in The Last of Us
’90s Kid-Drink SunnyD Is Growing Up
Currently Obsessed With...
Subway Unveils Footlong Baked Potato Chip
Hershey’s Launches Two Plant-Based Candy Bars
Shop
What's New
We Tried Ooni's New Indoor, Electric Pizza Oven
We Tested 5 Versions of the Internet-Famous Ooni Pizza Oven
Yellow mug in the hands of a young woman. Girl holding a Cup of coffee in a cafe. Coffee break, Breakfast. The concept of power. Close up.
These Are the Best Keurig Coffee Pods You Can Buy Now
TikTok's Favorite Jumbo Water Cup Just Restocked In Two Brand-New Colors
5 Best Milk Frothers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000

We Never Thought We’d See Breakfast-Flavored Cup Noodles

Cup Noodles Breakfast features ramen in a sauce that tastes like pancakes, maple syrup, sausage and eggs.

March 29, 2023
By: Amy Reiter

Cup-Noodles-Breakfast-Hero-Image

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Nissin Foods USA

Photo courtesy of Nissin Foods USA

Attention, dorm dwellers, budget keepers and convenience-food fans who eat instant ramen for lunch and into the late night. Now you can eat Cup Noodles for breakfast, too.

Nissin Foods USA is releasing Cup Noodles Breakfast, a new limited-edition instant ramen product that, the brand says, offers an “all-day breakfast experience” that will satiate “the cravings of breakfast fans and noodle enthusiasts alike.”

Available exclusively at Walmart stores and online at Walmart.com starting Wednesday, March 29 and priced at $1.39, Cup Noodles Breakfast features ramen in a sauce that combines the flavors of pancakes, maple syrup, sausage and eggs. The ready-to-eat-in-four-minutes meal comes in Cup Noodles’ instantly recognizable cup packaging and is suitable for slurping down either at home or on the go.

“We know our products are a go-to meal any time of the day,” Priscila Stanton, Nissin Foods USA’s senior vice president of marketing, says in a press release. “Saucy, soup-based, spicy, sweet or savory … by adding Cup Noodles Breakfast to our line-up we are truly feeding cravings around the clock — morning, noon, night or late night.”

Cup Noodles, a brand that has been around for more than five decades, has been looking to “excite and surprise consumers through unexpected flavor profiles” and unusual limited-edition products of late, it says. This latest boundary pushing offering is the brand’s second limited-edition flavor. It follows the October 2021 launch of the limited-time-only Cup Noodles Pumpkin Spice, which customers were encouraged to “top … with whipped cream for the quickest, tastiest and most outlandish pumpkin spice in-a-cup experience you never knew you needed.”

On Twitter, news of Cup Noodles Breakfast’s launch has sparked curiosity, confusion and maybe a little trepidation.

“looking forward to the new flavor,” wrote one person.

“This sounds kind of disturbing. I would try it anyway if it is available around me though,” another shared.

“Why did I think this was an April fools joke?” wondered a third.

Understandable skepticism, but no. It’s only March, and Cup Noodles Breakfast, startling as it may be, is real.

Related Content:

Bonne Maman Branches Out from Fruit Preserves with New Hazelnut Chocolate Spread

Please Don’t Eat the Plastic in Fruit Roll-Ups

5 Best Stovetop and Electric Kettles, Tested by Food Network Kitchen

Next Up

Just When You Thought You’ve Seen It All: Pumpkin Spice Cup Noodles Are Coming

Like it or not, there’s no stopping pumpkin spice.

For the First Time Ever, Cup Noodles Branches Out of Noodles

Expect to carbo-load for your next midnight meal.

We’ve Predicted the Biggest Food Trends You’ll See in 2022

What will we all be cooking and eating this year? Chewy foods, underground take-out, coffee alternatives and so much more.

We Tried Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s New Erewhon Smoothie

The Poosh Potion Detox smoothie is available until November 15!

Starbucks Brings Back Its Reusable Red Cups

If you can snag one of these, you’ll get 10 cents off your order every time you use it.

Starbucks Is Giving Reusable Cups a Try

The "Borrow a Cup" sustainability initiative will run through May 31 in Seattle.

Need More Mustard with Your Hot Dog? Try a Mustard-Flavored Bun

French’s is helping mustard lovers up their hot dog game.

Your Jaw Will Drop When You See This Massive, Record-Breaking Strawberry

It’s heavier than an iPhone XR.

Your Jaw Will Drop When You See This Chef’s Korean BBQ Car

Chef Chris Oh decked out a car with the full K-BBQ restaurant experience — grill, seating, TV and all.

Uber Eats Reveals the Foods We Ordered Most This Year

Did your go-to craving make it onto the list?

On TV

The Pioneer Woman

10:30am | 9:30c

The Pioneer Woman

11:30am | 10:30c

The Pioneer Woman

12:30pm | 11:30c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Guy's Grocery Games

10pm | 9c

What's New

We Tried Ooni's New Indoor, Electric Pizza Oven Mar 29, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

We Tested 5 Versions of the Internet-Famous Ooni Pizza Oven Mar 28, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

These Are the Best Keurig Coffee Pods You Can Buy Now Mar 28, 2023

By: Brittany Loggins

TikTok's Favorite Jumbo Water Cup Just Restocked In Two Brand-New Colors Mar 28, 2023

By: Taylor Murray

5 Best Milk Frothers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Mar 27, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Meat Thermometers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Mar 27, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

11 Best Meal Prep Containers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Mar 27, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

10 Must-Have Kitchen Tools That are Less Than $10 Mar 27, 2023

By: Janae McKenzie

14 Ramadan Gifts for Food Lovers Mar 24, 2023

By: Shadi Hasanzadenemati

This Lenox Sale Is Perfect for Your Easter Tablescape Mar 23, 2023

By: Allison Russo

This Over-the-Sink Colander Is a Small Kitchen Must-have Mar 23, 2023

By: Janae McKenzie

8 Best Stemless Wine Glasses, According to a Sommelier Mar 23, 2023

By: Sarah Tracey

Jadeite Dishes Are Making a Comeback — Here’s What You Need to Know About This Trend Mar 23, 2023

By: Kelsey Mulvey

12 Chocolate Bunnies Your Easter Basket Needs This Year Mar 23, 2023

By: Brittany Loggins and T.K. Brady

8 Expert-Recommended Matcha Powders Mar 22, 2023

By: Christine Byrne, MPH, RD

15 Unique and Delicious Easter Baskets Made for Adults Mar 21, 2023

By: Joey Skladany

7 Best Dinnerware Sets, According to Food Network Kitchen Mar 21, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

We Tried Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Record-Breaking Tequila Mar 23, 2023

By: John deBary

9 of the Spiciest Snacks in the World, Ranked Mar 17, 2023

By: Joey Skladany

5 Best Mortar and Pestles, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Mar 17, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

3 Best Ladles, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Mar 17, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

3 Best Microfiber Cleaning Cloths, Tested By Food Network Kitchen Mar 17, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Candy Thermometers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Mar 16, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Pasta Makers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Mar 16, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

Spice Up Your Kitchen With This Organizing Carousel Mar 15, 2023

By: Janae McKenzie

5 Tricks to Save Even More with Amazon’s Subscribe and Save Program Mar 15, 2023

By: Taylor Murray

3 Incredibly Useful Baking Tools You Can Buy for Less Than $25 Total on Amazon Mar 15, 2023

By: Kristie Collado

3 Best Grill Brushes, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Mar 16, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

Cut Down on Your Prep Time With This Vegetable Chopper Mar 14, 2023

By: Janae McKenzie

This Is Your Last Chance to Buy Fly By Jing's Frozen Soup Dumplings Mar 13, 2023

By: Allison Russo