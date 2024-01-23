Oreo’s New Cookie Will Take You to Outer Space
The limited-edition offering is stuffed with marshmallow-flavored "cosmic creme" and popping candies.
One of the aspects we appreciate most about Oreo is that they know how to not take themselves all that seriously. This is a brand that knows that its cookies are meant to just be fun, and it honors that with frequent limited-edition special formats and flavors, from the Cotton Candy variety to the seasonal Snickerdoodle.
The latest in a long line of special offerings plays into a recent trend in space travel-related treats, as evidenced by Coca Cola’s recent space candy-inspired Starlight flavor. The limited-edition Oreo Space Dunk Cookies play into the planetary theme by being stuffed with vibrant layers of blue and magenta “cosmic creme” that are marshmallow flavored. The marshmallow creme is itself stuffed with popping candies, so that each bite creates a sort of flavor burst sensation.
While said popping candies give us flashbacks to the era of Pop Rocks and Mentos, we can’t deny that the concept feels futuristic, and could absolutely work for the texture-loving Oreo enthusiast.
But as space is all about exploration, it makes sense that the Oreo Space Dunk cookies would also open itself up to a fair amount of self-exploration. The cookies are embossed with a variety galactic shapes – five in all, for space-themed cookie collectors, we’d assume – and inside the cookie itself is a small cut out to allow for a glimpse within to the magenta and blue cosmic creme.
It’s all very space travel, if space was a cookie.
The new OREO Space Dunk cookies will be available for presale starting January 23 at liftoff.OREO.com, and cookie packs will begin rolling out at retailers nationwide starting January 31 for a limited time.
