Oreo’s New Cookie Will Take You to Outer Space

The limited-edition offering is stuffed with marshmallow-flavored "cosmic creme" and popping candies.

January 23, 2024
By: Aly Walansky

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Oreo

Photo courtesy of Oreo

One of the aspects we appreciate most about Oreo is that they know how to not take themselves all that seriously. This is a brand that knows that its cookies are meant to just be fun, and it honors that with frequent limited-edition special formats and flavors, from the Cotton Candy variety to the seasonal Snickerdoodle.

The latest in a long line of special offerings plays into a recent trend in space travel-related treats, as evidenced by Coca Cola’s recent space candy-inspired Starlight flavor. The limited-edition Oreo Space Dunk Cookies play into the planetary theme by being stuffed with vibrant layers of blue and magenta “cosmic creme” that are marshmallow flavored. The marshmallow creme is itself stuffed with popping candies, so that each bite creates a sort of flavor burst sensation.

While said popping candies give us flashbacks to the era of Pop Rocks and Mentos, we can’t deny that the concept feels futuristic, and could absolutely work for the texture-loving Oreo enthusiast.

But as space is all about exploration, it makes sense that the Oreo Space Dunk cookies would also open itself up to a fair amount of self-exploration. The cookies are embossed with a variety galactic shapes – five in all, for space-themed cookie collectors, we’d assume – and inside the cookie itself is a small cut out to allow for a glimpse within to the magenta and blue cosmic creme.

It’s all very space travel, if space was a cookie.

The new OREO Space Dunk cookies will be available for presale starting January 23 at liftoff.OREO.com, and cookie packs will begin rolling out at retailers nationwide starting January 31 for a limited time.

Why Are Stanley Quencher Cups So Popular, Anyway?

So You Got Your Hands On Barilla’s Heart-Shaped Pasta – Here’s What to Make With It

6 Best Hand Mixers of 2024, Tested by Food Network Kitchen

Oreo Releases What It’s Dubbing the ‘Most Oreo Oreo’

The creme filling has 'real Oreo grind' mixed into it, making it all very 'meta.'

Cotton Candy-Flavored Oreos Return This Summer

The nostalgic fan-favorite cookie flavor is back for the first time in almost a decade.

Subway Will Add Footlong Cookie, Permanently, to Menus Nationwide in 2024

But four lucky Subway locations will get a preview on December 4.

There Will Be No New Cookies This Girl Scout Season

It’s time to put your orders in for all the classics.

Pillsbury and Lisa Frank Bring Back Their Unicorn Sugar Cookie

We can't get enough of the sweet nostalgia.

Magnolia Bakery's Banana Pudding Cookies Are Now On Amazon

Made famous by Sex and the City, the shop’s Banana Pudding is taking new form.

Snickerdoodle Oreos Are About To Be Your New Holiday Favorite

With snickerdoodle-flavor cookies and green-and-red-sugar-flecked cinnamon 'creme,' they blend the festive and the familiar.

At Long Last, Oreo Brings Back Its ‘Most Requested’ Flavor

Red Velvet Oreos are back, baby!

Crumbl Launches ‘Cookie Journal’ For Fans to Rate and Review Every Flavor That’s Ever Existed

Now it’s even easier to keep track of everyone’s most (and least) loved Crumbl cookies.

What Is Cookie Butter?

Learn how to use it, store it and make your own.

