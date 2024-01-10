There Will Be No New Cookies This Girl Scout Season
It’s time to put your orders in for all the classics.
Sweet news: The 2024 Girl Scout Cookie season has officially begun.
If it feels like cookie season kind of sneaked up on us this year, that may be because the Girl Scouts are not introducing a new cookie this year. In fact, they’re not even bringing back last year’s new cookie, the Raspberry Rally. The Scouts are, however, introducing a new theme, “Unbox the Future,” the stated goal of which is to “remove social barriers that often keep girls boxed in.”
They’re also bringing back Adventurefuls, which were first introduced in 2022, and 2021’s new cookie, Toast-Yay, as well as the classics. This year’s lineup includes the ever-popular Thin Mints, Samoas (a.k.a. Caramel deLites, depending on your location), Peanut Butter Patties (a.k.a. Tagalongs), Caramel Chocolate Chip cookies, Toffee-tastic, Trefoils and more.
Of course, the Girl Scout Cookie Program, in which almost 700,000 girls participate, are about more than the cookies themselves. The Girl Scouts of America aim to help participants “flex their entrepreneurial muscles and acquire important life skills like goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics.” Through the program, girls can earn business, entrepreneurship and financial-literacy badges and awards. And cookie sale proceeds return to local councils and troops to help fund Girl Scout programming, including service projects, troop travel and summer camp, all year ’round.
“Every package of Girl Scout Cookies sold puts girls one step closer to making real change in their own futures, communities and the world,” GSUSA Chief Revenue Officer Wendy Lou says in a press release. “Girls break expectations through the power of the cookie program and open a host of possibilities beyond the box.”
You can buy Girl Scout cookies by ordering from a Girl Scout you know or use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder or girlscoutcookies.org to find a booth near you and purchase cookies.
Starting on February 16, you can also use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder to buy cookies and have them shipped directly to your house.
Lastly, you can get more information about how to purchase Girl Scout Cookies by texting COOKIES to 59618.
So many ways to get your Thin Mint fix. Yum.
