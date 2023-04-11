10 Nutritionist-Approved Spice Blends That Bring Plenty of Flavor

But when sifting through your options, just be mindful of sodium content. One teaspoon of plain salt contains about 2300 milligrams of sodium, which is in line with dietary guidelines for how much total sodium you should consume in an entire day. Sodium is an important mineral and electrolyte but regularly taking in too much can aggravate blood pressure, which may increase your risk for heart attack and stroke. Oodles of salt in the diet can also lead to water retention and bloating. For all these reasons, taking care with your sodium intake, and finding ways to swap some out, can be a smart change to improve overall health.