10 Nutritionist-Approved Spice Blends That Bring Plenty of Flavor
Reduce some of your salt intake without compromising on deliciousness.
Anyone who’s sprinkled a spice blend knows that these dried-spice-and-herb concoctions can quickly and easily amp up all kinds of dishes. Many blends can impart tons of flavor, with little to no additional calories – and even add some extra antioxidants.
But when sifting through your options, just be mindful of sodium content. One teaspoon of plain salt contains about 2300 milligrams of sodium, which is in line with dietary guidelines for how much total sodium you should consume in an entire day. Sodium is an important mineral and electrolyte but regularly taking in too much can aggravate blood pressure, which may increase your risk for heart attack and stroke. Oodles of salt in the diet can also lead to water retention and bloating. For all these reasons, taking care with your sodium intake, and finding ways to swap some out, can be a smart change to improve overall health.
Many spice blends help keep a meal’s sodium levels lower by elevating flavor in a more exciting way than salt alone. Here are nutritionist-approved spice blends that you can feel confident about shaking onto all your meals.
These low-sodium spices come in four flavors including Chipotle and Crunchy, which is reminiscent of everything bagel seasoning. Add to dry rubs and marinades for cooked meats and vegetables, or sprinkle into sauces and dips.
If his adorable mustache doesn’t draw you in, Salt Hank’s mouth-watering sandwich creations likely will. The Calabrian Pesto Flaky Sea Salt Blend is a perfect finisher for pizza and pasta – and isn’t too shabby on a sandwich.
This line of specialty seasonings and extracts has been around since 1868. The umami goodness of the Organic Salt Free Chicken Grill Seasoning is so flavorful, you won’t miss the sodium when preparing your favorite chicken dishes.
On a mission to boost flavor and make meal prep easier, this brand has a series of creative sauces and spices. The low-sodium Organic Buffalo Seasoning is delicious on popcorn, roasted potatoes and grilled chicken or shrimp.
These infused salts bring next level flavors to wings, coffees, cocktails and more. Osmo also features limited-edition collaborations like the Toasted Vanilla Bourbon Sea Salt made with Four Roses Bourbon.
If you aren’t already obsessed with its grills, Traeger’s line of spices and sauces are just another reason to love this barbecue brand. From Spicy Fajita to the paprika-spiked Fin & Feather, these rubs will quickly elevate your recipes with just a few shakes.
Another homerun from Trader Joe’s. This blend made from tomato powder, garlic and oregano brings pizza essence to any recipe. This sprinkle is ideal for popcorn or a steamy bowl of pasta.
Leave it to Williams Sonoma to make the secret weapon for chocolate desserts. This finely ground espresso powder is the ideal consistency for easy incorporation into beverages and baked goods.
This specialty spice shop based in Sacramento, California has the most diverse, creative and beautiful menu of spice blends including Dukkha, Thai Yellow Curry and Garden Party. Add to hummus, use in a simmer pot or simply mix with good olive oil and sop up with crusty bread.
Made by hand from the shores of Long Island, New York, this small batch, mother-daughter operation does all the work. Try the Citrus Blend on fresh seafood.
