How Much Added Sugar Is Too Much Added Sugar?

Added sugar intake has slightly reduced over the last decade, but Americans are still eating too much. According to the American Heart Association, the average intake is 77 grams per day for adults and 81 grams a day for children. That shakes out to about 20 teaspoons each day. A 12-ounce can of cola contains about 40 grams (about 10 teaspoons). Cutting back on SSB can certainly help reduce your sugar intake, but consumers need to be aware that added sugars are also lurking in salad dressings, breakfast cereals, flavored yogurt, snack foods and condiments, as well as the more obvious candies, baked goods and frozen treats.