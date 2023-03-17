Which Is Healthier: Turkey or Beef Burgers?

A 4-ounce cooked turkey burger (made from a combination of dark and light meat) has 193 calories, 11 grams of fat, 3 grams of saturated fat and 22 grams of protein. It’s an excellent source of niacin and selenium and a good source of vitamin B6, phosphorus and zinc. Choosing ground turkey made from only breast will have 150 calories, 1.5 grams of fat and 0 grams saturated fat. You can also find turkey labelled as 93 percent lean – so it’s easier to tell how lean it really is. But be careful: If it’s too lean it can end up being too dry and not so tasty. Adding an egg, sautéed onions, mustard or another binder can help add flavor and moisture to leaner ground turkey.