It Takes Two to Make This Bouncy Lunar New Year Dessert – No, Seriously

“I tried doing it on my own. I cooked it, then I put it on the plate and was trying to bounce it when I realized the pudding that was still on the stove was drying out, too,” she recalls. “Garland was on the computer and I’m like, ‘Can you come here? I need you to bounce this plate.’” They eventually got a hang of it and Tran has been deeply grateful for the opportunity to share this special part of her childhood and heritage. “Once I started this business, I started thinking more about being Asian American, being Vietnamese American, and wanting to know more than I did before.”