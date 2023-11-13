This Flan’s Secret Ingredient Is 80 Years of Friendship

But if you have strong feelings one way or the other about flan, Diez isn’t surprised. “As someone who is first-generation American — I’m half Cuban and half Spanish, my dad is an immigrant here but mom is an exile — I grew up in Miami, and it’s a very interesting experience because you’re surrounded by people who are like you, so you’re not necessarily forced to assimilate,” Diez recalls. “I didn’t really feel a need or desire to assimilate until I got a bit older, probably in my college years and more so when I moved to San Francisco in my twenties — and that’s a weird experience to go through later in life. It was interesting to see how flan can be a polarizing dessert. But I think for most Hispanic people it’s a very beloved dessert. It’s a staple.” (And, Diez points out, custards like flan are found throughout the cuisines of the Latinx diaspora and beyond, with the name of the dish and ingredients varying by cultural tradition: Spain has crema Catalana, France has creme caramel and leche flan is a common addition to The Philippines’ halo-halo.)