Thanksgiving Doesn’t Taste Right Without Dhania Chutney

All of this to say, dhania chutney is the ultimate Thanksgiving condiment. Its heat, brightness and acidity make it the perfect complement to rich holiday dishes. Whereas gravy brings fat and salt, dhania chutney cuts through it. Its effect is similar to that of sweet-tart cranberry sauce, but instead with tanginess and spice. It offers a pop of freshness in a meal where most components are steeped in butter. (But hey, that’s what holidays are for!) Plus, “the green stuff,” as my brother calls it, works as a quick fix for anything that goes wrong. It can counterbalance dry turkey, bland potatoes, oversalted stuffing — you name it.