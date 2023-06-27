You Can Now Taste Carbone’s Famous Spicy Vodka Sauce Without a Reservation

“As I like to say, our process is beautifully simple, but impossibly difficult in creating a product of superior taste and quality,” says Carbone in a statement to the media. “We’ve taken this same approach with Spicy Vodka, arguably our most popular dish, to provide Carbone fans and new consumers alike with the opportunity to recreate that same taste experience in the comfort of their own home from our family to yours.” Other new releases include two new pizza sauces, both an original and a spicy version.