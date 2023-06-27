Recipes
You Can Now Taste Carbone’s Famous Spicy Vodka Sauce Without a Reservation

Jars of the sauce will soon line grocery stores nationwide.

June 27, 2023
By: Aly Walansky

Print

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Carbone Fine Food

Photo courtesy of Carbone Fine Food

Certain restaurant dishes are legendary, and sometimes more famous and memorable than even being at the restaurant itself. There are steakhouses with even more famous prime rib dishes and family-owned store delis, known well beyond that neighborhood for that one extra-special dish.

For Carbone, the dish everyone dreams of is its Spicy Rigatoni Vodka, and now it’s become easier than ever to enjoy without even leaving home. The flavors of this famous sauce are a blend of ingredients like Calabrian chilies, tomatoes, cream and onions, and it’s now available in jarred form, joining Carbone’s line of sauces.

While the restaurant experience will always remain special, the make-it-at-home option will make those famous flavors more accessible to those who simply can’t get a reservation.

“As I like to say, our process is beautifully simple, but impossibly difficult in creating a product of superior taste and quality,” says Carbone in a statement to the media. “We’ve taken this same approach with Spicy Vodka, arguably our most popular dish, to provide Carbone fans and new consumers alike with the opportunity to recreate that same taste experience in the comfort of their own home from our family to yours.” Other new releases include two new pizza sauces, both an original and a spicy version.

Carbone Fine Food’s Spicy Vodka Sauce rolls out beginning in July, with expanded nationwide availability in September.

