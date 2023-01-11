18 Lunar New Year Food Gifts We Can’t Wait to Bring to the Table

Lunar New Year falls on Sunday, January 22 this year. And for those who follow the Chinese zodiac calendar, it’s the year of the rabbit. From themed-candies and desserts (Bon Bons, giant White Rabbit candies, “Good Luck” truffles … just to name a few!) to kits for easy and delicious meals, we’ve gathered up some of our favorite products to celebrate, many from AAPI-owned businesses. Grab one, or a bunch, to bring a special touch to any gathering, or to gift family and friends for a year of good fortune and happiness.