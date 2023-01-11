Recipes
18 Lunar New Year Food Gifts We Can’t Wait to Bring to the Table

One of them? A giant White Rabbit candy.

Keep in mind: Price and stock could change after publish date, and we may make money from these affiliate links.
Updated on January 12, 2023
By: Meagan Adler and Margaret Wong

Related To:

Shopping

LadyM-MM-LNY-2023-Lifestyle-1

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Lady M

Photo courtesy of Lady M

Lunar New Year falls on Sunday, January 22 this year. And for those who follow the Chinese zodiac calendar, it’s the year of the rabbit. From themed-candies and desserts (Bon Bons, giant White Rabbit candies, “Good Luck” truffles … just to name a few!) to kits for easy and delicious meals, we’ve gathered up some of our favorite products to celebrate, many from AAPI-owned businesses. Grab one, or a bunch, to bring a special touch to any gathering, or to gift family and friends for a year of good fortune and happiness.

My Melody Lunar New Year Gift Set

$88
Lady M

Lady M Confections, a cake boutique known for its elegant crepe cakes, has collaborated with Sanrio for a box filled with six drawers of Bon Bons. Decorated with cute illustrations of My Melody, a cake-eating white rabbit, this gift set will help you celebrate the Lunar New Year in plum blossom, tangerine, lychee Bon Bon bliss.

Buy It

The Met x Junzi Year of The Rabbit Celebration Chili Oil Gift Set

$58.99
Junzi Gift Shop

Spice up your pantry with two beautifully decorated Year of the Rabbit-themed jars of Junzi chili oil nestled in a red gift box. The package includes a jar of the exclusive, The Year of the Rabbit Celebration Chili Oil infused with red Sichuan peppercorns and other spices along with a jar of the Original Junzi Chili Oil. These jars will take the spotlight amongst your pantry staples and on your celebration table.

Buy It

Giant White Rabbit Candy

$12
Chop Suey Club

A package wrapped to look like one giant White Rabbit candy that contains 35 individually wrapped White Rabbit Candies – need we say more? Stock up on these hilariously fun treats from Chop Suey Club, a lifestyle boutique for contemporary Chinese design and art.

Buy It

Kee Wah Bakery Chinese New Year Rabbit & Panda Mini Pudding Set

$45.95
Goldbelly

Famous bakery Kee Wah is dishing out sweet nian gao imprinted with a rabbit and panda. Like the adorable companions on this traditional Chinese New Year dessert, this set is made to be shared with your nearest and dearest. Just slice and pan fry to crisp-on-the-outside, chewy-on-the-inside perfection.

Buy It

Lunar New Year Assortment, 9 Piece

$25
Valerie Confections

A decadent box of red, “Good Luck” and gold leaf truffles makes a gorgeous addition to any celebration. Valerie Confections is an AAPI-owned chocolate company in Los Angeles. that is celebrating the Lunar New Year with beautiful nine-piece and 15-piece chocolate sets.

Buy It

Ice Cream Jubilee Chinese New Year Ice Cream - 5 Pints

$99.95
Goldbelly

Bring on the pints! This special New Year’s package from Ice Cream Jubilee, an AAPI woman-owned ice cream shop in Washington D.C., includes five pints with different flavors like Citrus Sichuan Peppercorn and Red Bean Almond Cookie. Spicy, nutty, sweet, creamy goodness, this package comes with something for everyone including a Coconut Lychee Lime Sorbet for those eat vegan.

Buy It

Copper Cow Coffee Milk Tea Coffee Latte

$18
Copper Cow Coffee

Copper Cow Coffee is ringing in the Lunar New Year, known as Tết in Vietnam, with two of the country’s most popular drinks: Ceylon tea and 100 percent-Vietnamese origin coffee. Brought together with sweetened condensed milk, the tea coffee latte is a modern take on milk tea and will bring a joyful jolt to the year.

Buy It

Year of the Rabbit Collection Rice Bowl Set

$65
Our Place

Featuring a vibrant Firecracker red Perfect Pot and Always Pan, plus four beautiful Year of the Rabbit-inspired bowls, this collection is a wonderful addition to anyone’s kitchen for the new year.

Buy It

A Sweet New Year for Ren a book by Michelle Sterling and Dung Ho

$17.66
Bookshop.org

This book about a young girl’s family traditions for the Lunar New Year, which include the making of pineapple cakes, is perfect to read with kids. Order a copy from Yu and Me Books, the first female owned Asian American bookstore in New York City.

Buy It

Nom Wah Dumplings & Siu Mai - Choose Your Own 2 Pack

$109.95
Goldbelly

These dumplings and siu mai from the first and oldest dim sum restaurant in New York City make for an easy and delicious meal to ring in the New Year.

Buy It

Roast Duck Kit

$82
Umamicart

This kit includes one whole duck, 15 buns, 12 duck wrappers and all the essential ingredients to make a showstopping meal for the Lunar New Year table. Order it from Umamicart, a female-founded online Asian grocer.

Buy It

Halmi x Esther Plates: Holiday Gift Set

$65
Halmi

Halmi takes traditional Korean cinnamon punch, Sujeonggwa, and packs it conveniently in a can – with some bubbles to boot. Add this to the beverage lineup at your celebration (but keep the homey handmade ceramic cup inspired by Korean teaware from Esther Plates all to yourself).

Buy It

Sông Cái Distillery Việt Nam Spiced Roselle Gin

$44.99
Sông Cái Distillery

Shaking up cocktails? Opt for Sông Cái Distillery’s Spiced Roselle Gin, perfect for winter celebrations. The ruby-colored gin is inspired by traditional Vietnamese fruit liqueurs.

Buy It

Johnnie Walker Blue Label Year of The Rabbit By Angel Chen

$249.99
Wooden Cork

Cheers with this limited-edition bottle of Johnnie Walker.

Buy It

Holy Jamón Specialty Bundle

$52.95
Mercado Famous

A non-traditional gift for your charcuterie-loving friends and family, this bundle contains three packs of different Jamón from Mercado Famous, a Chinese-founded, Spanish charcuterie brand.

Buy It

Sur La Table Lunar New Year Bamboo Chopsticks, Set of 4

Sur La Table

Adorned with beautiful floral designs, these chopsticks are gorgeous additions to any Lunar New Year table.

Buy It

Peach Blossom 9 Piece Mini Trunk

$108
Sugarfina

This red and gold box of nine candy cubes including flavors like Lotus Flower, Lucky Mandarin and Peach Blossom make it easy to spread sweet good fortune.

Buy It

Umamicart x Rice Blossoms Korean Dessert Sampler (9 pieces)

$55
Umamicart

Umamicart partnered with Rice Blossoms, a business founded by Jennifer Ban, that takes a modern and luxurious approach to traditional Korean desserts. In this stunning sampler, you’ll find dashik, yanggeng bean paste jellies and bean paste cookies worth sharing with the whole table.

Buy It

Related Content:

35 Recipes for a Lunar New Year Celebration

10 Desserts for Your Lunar New Year Spread

40+ Asian American and Pacific Islander Food Brands We Love to Stock From

