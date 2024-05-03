Recipes
Here’s Why People on TikTok Are Eating Lemons Whole

This is no ordinary citrus.

May 03, 2024
By: Sabrina Choudhary

If you see someone on TikTok chomping on a lemon, rind and all, don’t worry — it isn’t what it looks like.

Adorable, snackable lemons are a thing now, thanks to an Italian company called Lemon Snack. It grows small, low-acidity lemons with an edible peel rich in antioxidants. Though the fruit is still sour, it’s less intense than a regular lemon and intended to be eaten whole. Commenters on TikTok have compared the little lemons to kumquats, another small, sour citrus with an edible rind.

While snackable lemons are perfectly fine to eat plain, some people still find them too sour. Enter TikTok’s favorite method for upgrading them: Slice them up, drizzle with honey, then sprinkle on some Tajín. You’ll get sweet, tangy and savory flavors in one perfect bite.

LEMON SNACK LEMON SNACK LEMON SNACK

Lemon Snack also recommends using these lemons as garnishes or in desserts, fruit salads and cocktails.

Unfortunately, Lemon Snack doesn’t appear to be widely available in the United States. However, if you’re in Europe, check your local Coop Sverige or Lidl. Both chains carry it, though it’s becoming increasingly popular, so snag a box if you can.

If you can’t find Lemon Snack, then you can technically give the honey-chile treatment to a typical, non-snacking lemon. Just be warned: It’s not for the faint of heart.

