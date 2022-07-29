5 Mochi Recipes That'll Make You Fall in Love with Chewy Desserts

Ice cream season is officially upon us! If you and yours have now grown tired of eating store-bought ice cream sandos, pops and cones, this mochi ice cream cake makes a vibrant and refreshing addition to your beat-the-heat snacking routine. The delicious dessert, which is a classic in Hawaii, features two buttery layers of coconut-flavored cake on the top and bottom and a thick layer of store-bought green tea ice cream in the center. Using sweet rice flour and coconut flakes also gives this cake the same chewy texture of traditional mochi bites, while the ice cream provides a lush creaminess. Want to put your own spin on this recipe? Go ahead and add a spoonful of cocoa or matcha powder into your cake batter before baking. You can even choose the ice cream flavor of your choice for the filling.