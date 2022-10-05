White Castle Makes Beer That Pairs Perfectly With Its Iconic Sliders
Created in collaboration with Evil Genius Beer Company, the “It Hits Different” IPA honestly sounds delicious.
White Castle is famous for its hamburgers — those iconic square “Sliders” — but now the fast-food chain is getting into … beer?
The retro-riffic burger chain has partnered with Philadelphia-based Evil Genius Beer Company on the launch of a new limited-edition brew. It Hits Different — yes, that’s what the beer is called — is a 6.5 percent ABV, tangerine-infused IPA developed to pair perfectly with White Castle’s signature Sliders.
Brewed with a combination of new Sabro Hops and classic Centennial Hops — in a nod to the fast-food chain’s “the duality of innovation and long-standing heritage” — the beer is being released in celebration of White Castle's recent hundredth birthday. It promises “subtle bitterness” and a “pleasant, light tangerine sweetness.”
Sounds tasty. But what’s with the weird name? “The cheeky name is a nod to the two companies’ legacies as tastemakers, creating a product that is one-of-a-kind and uniquely satisfying — there’s nothing else like it,” the brands say in a press release about the unusual It Hits Different moniker.
“Nostalgia is such a big part of our brand, and with White Castle’s over one-hundred-year legacy, it just seemed like a perfect fit to partner with them to create a beer that is as memorable as it is tasty,” Evil Genius Co-Founder Trevor Hayward says.
Evil Genius has previously released beers in collaboration with brands including Jameson Irish Whiskey, Miller High Life and Auntie Anne’s.
It Hits Different is now available in cans in retail stores and in kegs (sixtels and halves) at bars and restaurants in states including Delaware, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Rhode Island. A six-pack will run you about $11.99, although price may vary by market.
