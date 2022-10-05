Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Close-up of Salmon Bites with Warm Brussels Sprout Slaw, as seen on the Pioneer Woman, season 32.
Salmon Bites with Warm Brussels Sprout Slaw
Trending Recipes
Sorullitos de Maíz y Queso
Trisha’s Southern Stewed Greens Beans, as seen on Trisha’s Southern Kitchen, Season 14
Southern Green Beans
Chef Name: Guy Fieri Full Recipe Name: Stuffed Double-Cut Pork Loin Chops Talent Recipe: Guy Fieriâ s Stuffed Double-Cut Pork Loin Chops, as seen on Food Networkâ s Guyâ s Big Bite FNK Recipe: Project: Foodnetwork.com, CINCO/SUMMER/FATHERSDAY Show Name: Guyâ s Big Bite
Stuffed Double-Cut Pork Chops
Ghost Brownies
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Halloween Baking Championship
Halloween Wars
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Giada De Laurentiis
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Now, It’s Really Everywhere: Hefty Makes Pumpkin Spice-scented Trash Bags
McDonald’s Is Finally Making Happy Meals for Adults
Taco Bell Is Bringing Back Its Coveted Taco Lover’s Pass For One Day
Currently Obsessed With...
Snoop Dogg Drops a New Sparkling Wine (With a Label That Raps)
Hostess Introduces Bite-Size Twinkies, Ding Dongs, + Donettes
Shop
What's New
10 of the Most Sour Candies in the World, Ranked
14 Pink Products that Bring Barbiecore to Your Kitchen
6 Best Bourbons, According to a Spirits Expert
8 of the Best Fall Beers, According to an Expert
The 8 Best Pizza Peels, According to Pizza Experts
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for a Chance to Win $10,000
discovery+

White Castle Makes Beer That Pairs Perfectly With Its Iconic Sliders

Created in collaboration with Evil Genius Beer Company, the “It Hits Different” IPA honestly sounds delicious.

October 05, 2022
By: Amy Reiter

Related To:

Beer

Carry

Photo by: Photo courtesy of White Castle, Evil Genius Brewing Company

Photo courtesy of White Castle, Evil Genius Brewing Company

White Castle is famous for its hamburgers — those iconic square “Sliders” — but now the fast-food chain is getting into … beer?

The retro-riffic burger chain has partnered with Philadelphia-based Evil Genius Beer Company on the launch of a new limited-edition brew. It Hits Different — yes, that’s what the beer is called — is a 6.5 percent ABV, tangerine-infused IPA developed to pair perfectly with White Castle’s signature Sliders.

Brewed with a combination of new Sabro Hops and classic Centennial Hops — in a nod to the fast-food chain’s “the duality of innovation and long-standing heritage” — the beer is being released in celebration of White Castle's recent hundredth birthday. It promises “subtle bitterness” and a “pleasant, light tangerine sweetness.”

Sounds tasty. But what’s with the weird name? “The cheeky name is a nod to the two companies’ legacies as tastemakers, creating a product that is one-of-a-kind and uniquely satisfying — there’s nothing else like it,” the brands say in a press release about the unusual It Hits Different moniker.

“Nostalgia is such a big part of our brand, and with White Castle’s over one-hundred-year legacy, it just seemed like a perfect fit to partner with them to create a beer that is as memorable as it is tasty,” Evil Genius Co-Founder Trevor Hayward says.

Evil Genius has previously released beers in collaboration with brands including Jameson Irish Whiskey, Miller High Life and Auntie Anne’s.

It Hits Different is now available in cans in retail stores and in kegs (sixtels and halves) at bars and restaurants in states including Delaware, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Rhode Island. A six-pack will run you about $11.99, although price may vary by market.

Related Content:

Spindrift’s New Spiced Apple Drink Is “Neither Cider nor Seltzer”

8 of the Best Fall Beers, According to an Expert

McDonald’s Is Finally Making Happy Meals for Adults

Next Up

Starbucks’ Next Beautiful Pink Drink Has Arrived

And it tastes just like vacation!

You Can Spend a Night In An ’80s-Vintage Pabst Blue Ribbon-Themed Motel Room

Rooms evoke a classic arcade, retro rec room and hole-in-the-wall dive bar (but with 'cleaner bathrooms').

Popeyes Attempts to Make Lightning Strike Twice with New Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich

Will the new chicken sandwich iteration spark the frenzy of the first?

Beer Basics

Learn how to choose a quality lager or ale.

Taco Bell and Milk Bar Team Up to Make a Crunchy Taco Shell-Coated Strawberry Truffle

We definitely weren’t expecting this collab.

Cooking with Beer

Add flavor to your favorite recipes with a splash of brew.

Samuel Adams Honors Tom Brady with ‘Greatest of Ale Time’ Beer

The limited launch is full of Easter Eggs.

Are KFC Crocs Even the Weirdest Thing the Chain Has Dropped?

KFC has a history of delicious (?) antics.

Best Game-Day Beers

The best game-day beers are the ones you want to drink while watching the game. If you're going to spend it drinking midnight-black stout, fine. Super-hoppy IPA? No problem. But if you're hosting, think about stocking up on a wide variety.

Harpoon and Dunkin’ Are Bringing Back Their Pumpkin Spice Latte Beer – Plus Three New Brews

The PSL Ale touts a revamped recipe to include oat milk.

On TV

Girl Meets Farm

8:30am | 7:30c

The Pioneer Woman

10:30am | 9:30c

The Pioneer Woman

11:30am | 10:30c

The Pioneer Woman

12:30pm | 11:30c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Guy's Grocery Games

10pm | 9c

What's New

10 of the Most Sour Candies in the World, Ranked Oct 5, 2022

By: Joey Skladany

14 Pink Products that Bring Barbiecore to Your Kitchen Oct 4, 2022

By: Bella Durgin-Johnson

6 Best Bourbons, According to a Spirits Expert Oct 4, 2022

By: John deBary

8 of the Best Fall Beers, According to an Expert Oct 5, 2022

By: Tara Nurin

The 8 Best Pizza Peels, According to Pizza Experts Oct 4, 2022

By: Lambeth Hochwald

5 Best Tequilas, According to a Spirits Expert Oct 4, 2022

By: John deBary

Shop More Products from Molly Yeh's Colorful Cookware Line Oct 4, 2022

By: T.K. Brady

7 Best Dinnerware Sets, According to Food Network Kitchen Sep 30, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

All the Kids Snacks Food Network Staffers Still Keep In Their Kitchen Oct 4, 2022

By: FN Dish Editor

9 of the Best Pumpkin Beers, According to an Expert Sep 30, 2022

By: Tara Nurin

The Best Instant Pots, According to Food Network Kitchen Oct 3, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

31 Essential Cookbooks for Mexican and Latin American Food Sep 29, 2022

By: Paula Perez Cassidy

Where To Buy Dazzling Diwali Gifts Online Oct 4, 2022

By: Megha McSwain

This Dispenser Finally Solves the Problem of Stale Cereal Sep 29, 2022

By: Bella Durgin-Johnson

Our Place Launched Tableware Designed to Prep, Serve, Store & More Sep 27, 2022

By: Allison Russo

Haunted Cookie House Kits That Will Get Everyone in the Halloween Spirit Sep 26, 2022

By: Sam Burros

Jenni Kayne’s New Staub Collection Is the Perfect Blend of California and French Style Sep 29, 2022

By: Allison Russo

TikTok's Favorite Jumbo Water Cup Just Restocked on Amazon Sep 26, 2022

By: Taylor Murray

Prime Day Deals Are Back With Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale Sep 26, 2022

By: T.K. Brady

30 Essential Jewish-Authored Cookbooks Sep 23, 2022

By: Samantha Lande

55 Advent Calendars You Can Buy for 2022 Sep 23, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic

29 Useful Housewarming Gifts for All First-Time Homeowners Sep 23, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic

The Cutest Trick-or-Treat Buckets and Bags for Your Kid's Halloween Haul Sep 23, 2022

By: Rachel Trujillo and Lili Zarghami

10 Best Meal Delivery Services for Every Household Sep 30, 2022

By: Brittany Loggins

12 Gadgets That Will Help You Use up Every Last Bit of Food Sep 20, 2022

By: Kelsey Mulvey

Vitamix's Biggest Sale of the Year Is Back — for 3 Days Only! Sep 19, 2022

By: T.K. Brady

10 Best Halloween Candy Bowls for Your Front Porch Sep 19, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic and T.K. Brady

This Easy-to-Install Drawer Will Make Fridge Organization Painless Sep 15, 2022

By: Bella Durgin-Johnson

8 Products That Will Keep Your Fridge Organized Sep 21, 2022

By: Lauren Tom Cerone

Everything You Need to Organize Your Pantry Sep 14, 2022

By: Meghan Hynes Cole