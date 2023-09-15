Recipes
Nordic Ware’s Skull Collection Is Back – With a New Monster Mask Pan

Remember those pizza skulls?

Keep in mind: Price and stock could change after publish date, and we may make money from these affiliate links.
September 15, 2023
By: Amy Reiter

Halloween

Don’t look now, but Halloween is right around the corner. Of course, you can anticipate celebrating by carving pumpkins, dressing up in costumes, trick-or-treating or eating unseemly (but supremely enjoyable) amounts of candy. And thanks to Nordic Ware, you can also mark the holiday by making all manner of skull-shaped food products.

For years now, Nordic Ware’s Haunted Skull Cakelet Pan has been a hit.

And this year, Nordic Ware’s Skull Collection is returning once again to help you conjure creepy-cute treats both sweet and savory, including viral pizza skulls, as well as molded cocktail ice cubes and other creative and festive items. The collection now includes a brand new pan — a Monster Mask Cakelet Pan — which is as scary-adorable as you might imagine. The new cast-aluminum pan has a four-cup capacity and makes eight individual monster cakes, which you can detail with frosting or leave plain. (Nordic Ware suggests using this recipe to make chocolate peanut butter cup Monster Mash Cakelets with the pan.)

You can also make a ghoulish table centerpiece with the full-size, cast-aluminum Haunted Skull Cake Pan. The nine-cup-capacity pan features a grinning skull motif to create a cake that bakes in two halves that are then joined together to make an eye-popping three-dimensional skull cake you can decorate with glaze or confectioner’s sugar — or really, whatever you prefer.

The aforementioned pizza-friendly Haunted Skull Cakelet Pan can also be used for cakes, cookies, ice molds and Jell-O snacks. Additionally, the brand suggests using them to take your punch bowl “up a notch” or to throw an individual cakelet-decorating party; you could use the cast-aluminum Skull Bites Cakelet Pan to make 20 mini skull shapes for bite-sized treats (cakes, muffins and more) for that purpose as well.

The collection also features a Haunted Manor Bundt pan, Halloween Cookie Stamps, a Tombstone Cakelet pan and a Spooky Skeleton Cakelet Pan.

The whole adorable array may be just the trick to amp up your treats this year.

