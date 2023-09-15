Nordic Ware’s Skull Collection Is Back – With a New Monster Mask Pan

And this year, Nordic Ware’s Skull Collection is returning once again to help you conjure creepy-cute treats both sweet and savory, including viral pizza skulls, as well as molded cocktail ice cubes and other creative and festive items. The collection now includes a brand new pan — a Monster Mask Cakelet Pan — which is as scary-adorable as you might imagine. The new cast-aluminum pan has a four-cup capacity and makes eight individual monster cakes, which you can detail with frosting or leave plain. (Nordic Ware suggests using this recipe to make chocolate peanut butter cup Monster Mash Cakelets with the pan.)