This Key Tag Entitles You to a Free Wendy’s Frosty Every Day in 2023
There are three ways to get one.
Is there anything better than a Wendy’s Frosty — that icy-smooth, sweet treat that stands proudly on the line between milkshake and ice cream? Actually, there is: a year’s worth of free Frosty enjoyment.
The food chain is again making that possible by reintroducing its Wendy’s Frosty Key Tag promotion. Now through January 29, 2023, for only $2, you can purchase a 2023 Frosty Key Tag entitling you to one free Jr. Frosty with any purchase every single day in 2023. Yes, that includes the chain’s new limited-time Peppermint Frosty.
The coolest part, though, is that proceeds from the sales of the Frosty Key Tags will support Wendy’s designated charity: the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, which aims to place children in foster care in safe, loving, permanent homes.
The Frosty Key Tags are available in three different ways: You can ask for one when you place an order at a Wendy’s restaurant; snag one via Wendy’s Mobile App, where you can apply it to mobile orders or add it to your Wendy’s Rewards card to be scanned and redeemed in restaurants; or purchase them in bulk (stocking stuffers!) at the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption Website.
Wendy’s has called its Frosty Key Tags, introduced as part of its “Season of Giving” offers, a “cool deal that will truly warm your heart.” Very sweet. You’ve gotta love an offer that does good and tastes good all year long.
