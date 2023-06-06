Vera Bradley and Tupperware Team Up on Two New Collections
The limited-edition food and beverage containers are just as colorful and practical as you’d expect.
The bright, cheerful, friendly patterns that define Vera Bradley — delightfully heavy on the floral and paisley — are generally found on purses, totes, luggage and the like. Last year, the brand, which has been embraced across generations, made the leap to a new kind of container: Tupperware.
Now the two legacy brands are teaming up again to release two new sets of Tupperware food and beverage containers featuring designs that are as colorful, upbeat and botanical as you’d expect.
The limited-edition Vera Bradley + Tupperware containers aim to reduce food and single-use plastic waste and are available in two new Vera Bradley patterns: Sea Air Floral and Cloud Vine Multi. While the Sea Air Floral Collection features a yellow, blue and orange design set against a light blue background, the Cloud Vine Multi Collection offers blue, yellow and pink flowers on a pink background. So, basically you have your choice between pink happy or blue happy.
Each pattern appears on a collection that includes a reusable ECO Water Bottle, Snack Set and Sandwich Keeper.
The new collections are “both beautiful and sustainable” and “perfect for everything from summer travels to preparing for back-to-school,” Gregory Crossley, Tupperware’s senior director of marketing, U.S. and Canada, says in a press statement.
“We are proud to once again partner with Tupperware, a fellow heritage brand that shares Vera Bradley’s commitment to creating high-quality products and making the world a brighter place,” adds Greg Jaeger, Vera Bradley’s director of brand marketing. “Following last year’s successful collaboration, we are excited to debut a new collection of on-the-go solutions that perfectly blend the colorful style of Vera Bradley with Tupperware’s exceptional product design.”
The Tupperware and Vera Bradley collections are now available for a limited time. They can be ordered through a Tupperware independent representative (find one here) or on Tupperware.com. The Sandwich Keepers and Snack Sets can be purchased at verabradley.com and in select Vera Bradley stores nationwide.
