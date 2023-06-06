Vera Bradley and Tupperware Team Up on Two New Collections

The limited-edition Vera Bradley + Tupperware containers aim to reduce food and single-use plastic waste and are available in two new Vera Bradley patterns: Sea Air Floral and Cloud Vine Multi. While the Sea Air Floral Collection features a yellow, blue and orange design set against a light blue background, the Cloud Vine Multi Collection offers blue, yellow and pink flowers on a pink background. So, basically you have your choice between pink happy or blue happy.