Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Creamy Chicken Pasta
Trending Recipes
Food Network Kitchen’s Jammy Tomato Toast with Eggs and Avocado, as seen on Food Network.
Jammy Tomato Toast with Eggs and Avocado
Food Network Kitchen’s Rainbow Bundt Cake.
Rainbow Bundt Cake
Old Bay Marinated and Grilled Shrimp
Old Bay Marinated and Grilled Shrimp
Grilled Sausage and Pepper Heroes
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Summer Baking Championship
The Great Food Truck Race
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
McDonald’s New Purple Grimace Shake Tastes Like Sweet Berry Cereal Milk
I Tried TikTok’s Dirty Martini Pasta – And It Belongs in Your Weeknight Pasta Rotation
Why Is Starbucks Changing the Ice in Its Drinks?
Currently Obsessed With...
Velveeta and Compartés Team Up to Release Velveeta-Infused Chocolate Truffles
Crumbl Launches ‘Cookie Journal’ For Fans to Rate and Review Every Flavor That’s Ever Existed
Shop
What's New
4 Best Fish Spatulas of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
4 Best Grill Pans, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
4 Best Can Openers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
5 Best Copper Cookware Sets, According to Food Network Kitchen
30 Best Father's Day Food Gifts for Every Dad
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000
Tour the Sleek and Modern Kitchen from Smart Home 2023
HGTV Smart Home 2023 in Santa Fe, NM
Enter for Your Chance to Win Smart Home 2023

Vera Bradley and Tupperware Team Up on Two New Collections

The limited-edition food and beverage containers are just as colorful and practical as you’d expect.

Keep in mind: Price and stock could change after publish date, and we may make money from these affiliate links.
June 06, 2023
By: Amy Reiter

Tupperware Brands Corporation

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Tupperware, Vera Bradley

Photo courtesy of Tupperware, Vera Bradley

The bright, cheerful, friendly patterns that define Vera Bradley — delightfully heavy on the floral and paisley — are generally found on purses, totes, luggage and the like. Last year, the brand, which has been embraced across generations, made the leap to a new kind of container: Tupperware.

Now the two legacy brands are teaming up again to release two new sets of Tupperware food and beverage containers featuring designs that are as colorful, upbeat and botanical as you’d expect.

The limited-edition Vera Bradley + Tupperware containers aim to reduce food and single-use plastic waste and are available in two new Vera Bradley patterns: Sea Air Floral and Cloud Vine Multi. While the Sea Air Floral Collection features a yellow, blue and orange design set against a light blue background, the Cloud Vine Multi Collection offers blue, yellow and pink flowers on a pink background. So, basically you have your choice between pink happy or blue happy.

Vera Bradley - Sea Air Floral Collection

$28
Tupperware US
Buy It

Each pattern appears on a collection that includes a reusable ECO Water Bottle, Snack Set and Sandwich Keeper.

The new collections are “both beautiful and sustainable” and “perfect for everything from summer travels to preparing for back-to-school,” Gregory Crossley, Tupperware’s senior director of marketing, U.S. and Canada, says in a press statement.

“We are proud to once again partner with Tupperware, a fellow heritage brand that shares Vera Bradley’s commitment to creating high-quality products and making the world a brighter place,” adds Greg Jaeger, Vera Bradley’s director of brand marketing. “Following last year’s successful collaboration, we are excited to debut a new collection of on-the-go solutions that perfectly blend the colorful style of Vera Bradley with Tupperware’s exceptional product design.”

The Tupperware and Vera Bradley collections are now available for a limited time. They can be ordered through a Tupperware independent representative (find one here) or on Tupperware.com. The Sandwich Keepers and Snack Sets can be purchased at verabradley.com and in select Vera Bradley stores nationwide.

Related Content:

This Distillery Is So Proud of Their Gin, They Found a Way To Wear It

The World’s Most Expensive Ice Cream Will Set You Back Over $6,000

5 Best Toaster Ovens, Tested by Food Network Kitchen

Next Up

HipDot Launches a Cup Noodles-Inspired Makeup Collection

Now you can wear your love of ramen on your lips, cheeks and eyelids.

Rao’s Gets Bougier with New $130 Condiment

Pasta weeknights just got super fancy.

We Tried Magnolia’s New Banana Pudding Cookie

Spoiler alert: It absolutely delivers.

White Claw’s Back for the Summer with Four New Flavors

The drink of the season now comes blended with iced tea.

KitchenAid’s New Holiday Stand Mixer Will Make Your Kitchen Feel So Cozy

The limited-edition drop harkens ‘the first snow’ and radiates ‘warm tones of cinnamon, cloves and gingerbread houses.’

We’re Delighted to Report that the Jonas Brothers’ New Popcorn Is Amazing

The sweet-savory snack will take your taste buds on an adventure, and now ships nationwide.

Millennials and Gen Z Find Common Ground on TikTok Thanks to Frozen Fruit Roll Ups

The trendy new snack is literally bringing generations together.

We Tried Graza, The New Olive Oil That Comes in a Squeeze Bottle

How did we not think of this sooner?

The Simpsons x Sugarfina Candy Collab Is Worth Having a Cow Over

Fans will love candies inspired by TV’s favorite animated family.

Cards Against Humanity Is Hiding Card Packs Inside Jars of ‘Clam-O-Naise’

Not weird at all ...

On TV

The Pioneer Woman

10:30am | 9:30c

The Pioneer Woman

11:30am | 10:30c

The Pioneer Woman

12:30pm | 11:30c
1pm | 12c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Guy's Grocery Games

10pm | 9c

What's New

4 Best Fish Spatulas of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jun 7, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Grill Pans, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jun 6, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Can Openers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jun 6, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Copper Cookware Sets, According to Food Network Kitchen Jun 6, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

30 Best Father's Day Food Gifts for Every Dad Jun 7, 2023

By: T.K. Brady and Layla Khoury-Hanold

28 Best Father’s Day Gifts for New Dads Jun 6, 2023

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

5 Best Toaster Ovens, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jun 6, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

20 Father’s Day Food Gift Baskets You Can Ship Jun 5, 2023

By: Samantha Lande

Our Honest Review of Ninja's New 12-in-1 Double Oven Jun 1, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

Drew Barrymore’s Cookware Line Just Added a “Hero Pan” Jun 1, 2023

By: Allison Russo

30 Best Gifts for Cocktail Lovers, According to a Spirits Expert Jun 2, 2023

By: John deBary

The 20 Best Last-Minute Father's Day Gifts Jun 1, 2023

By: Joey Skladany

10 Dinnerware Sets Under $100 You Can Find on Amazon May 31, 2023

By: Bella Durgin-Johnson

These Are the Best Memorial Day Sales to Shop Right Now May 25, 2023

By: Allison Russo

6 Best Loaf Pans, Tested by Food Network Kitchen May 30, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Carving Knives, According to Food Network Kitchen May 30, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Induction Cooktops, According to Food Network Kitchen May 25, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

The 8 Best Pizza Peels, According to Pizza Experts May 24, 2023

By: Lambeth Hochwald

12 Tools Our Test Kitchen Staffers Can't Live Without May 24, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

3 Best Kitchen Tongs, Tested by Food Network Kitchen May 24, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

Do You Need an At-Home Cocktail Machine? May 24, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Casserole Dishes, Tested by Food Network Kitchen May 24, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

7 Best Nonstick Cookware Sets, According to Food Network Kitchen May 24, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Camping Kits and Products, According to Outdoor Experts May 22, 2023

By: Lambeth Hochwald

We Tried Instant Pot's Electric Dutch Oven May 24, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

The Best Pans for Glass Cooktops, According to Food Network Kitchen May 24, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Mini Fridges, According to Food Network Kitchen May 24, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

8 Best Charcuterie Boards for Entertaining May 24, 2023

By: Caylin Harris

13 Beautiful and Delicious Gourmet Gift Baskets May 18, 2023

By: Casey Clark

30+ Blissful Engagement Gifts Perfect for All Newly Engaged Couples May 24, 2023

By: Michelle Baricevic