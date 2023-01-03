Starbucks Is Introducing a New Winter Beverage – And It’s Cold

A cold brew in winter? Well, yes. The drink was created with the awareness that cold coffee is super-hot with Starbucks customers, regardless of the weather outside. Two-thirds of Starbucks beverages served in the U.S. today are cold beverages, and cold brew’s popularity has swelled at the chain in the past two years, Starbucks Executive Vice President of Global Coffee, Tea & Cocoa Michelle Burns says in a recent investor call.