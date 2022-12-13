Snickers Packs Protein Into Its Iconic Bars
And it’s not skimping on all the things we love about it — chocolate, caramel and peanuts.
People try all sorts of ways to try to live a healthier lifestyle. They may limit carbs or fat or aim to eat more lean protein. As the benefits of diets rich in protein have become apparent, protein bars have also increased in popularity. These bars are great for grabbing on the go, and feeling satisfied while still enjoying a tasty snack.
But that tasty snack has just gotten more appetizing as Snickers has launched its own protein bar. Snickers Hi Protein bars are a new performance nutrition bar, but they are going to taste a lot like your favorite candy bar, because they also have those chocolate, caramel and peanuts we expect in any classic Snickers.
However, it’s unlike any candy bar we’ve known before, because it also contains 20 grams of protein. In a basic 2,000-calorie diet, the average person should eat 75 to 100 grams of protein per day. So a single, delicious bar can provide about a fourth of one’s recommended protein intake.
“Mars is consumer obsessed, and after talking with many consumers through the product development process, it was clear that the performance nutrition category was missing one key ingredient – delicious tasting products,” says Michelle Deignan, Senior Brand Director, Mars Wrigley, in a press release. “With the demand for delicious tasting protein bars increasing, SNICKERS Hi Protein bars are guaranteed to be a hit whether you work out avidly, casually or are looking for a delicious snack with more protein.”
The new Snickers Hi Protein bars will be available at select retailers beginning January 2023, and nationwide later in the year.
