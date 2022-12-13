Recipes
Recipe of the Day
BALSAMIC ROAST PORK TENDERLOINS Rachael Ray 30 Minute Meals/Cooking for 10 in 30 Minutes Food Network Pork Tenderloins, Balsamic Vinegar, Olive Oil, Garlic, Steak Seasoning Blend, Salt, Pepper, Rosemary, Thyme
Balsamic Roast Pork Tenderloins
Trending Recipes
Food Network Kitchen’s Vegetarian Cornbread Topped Cast-Iron Skillet Chili.
Vegetarian Skillet Chili Topped with Cornbread
Slice and Bake Dreidel Cookies
Slice-and-Bake Dreidel Cookies
Food Network Kitchen’s Christmas Cookie Cheesecake.
Christmas Cookie Cheesecake
Food Network Kitchen’s Indoor Grilled Salmon.
Indoor-Grilled Salmon
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Holiday Baking Championship
Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Giada De Laurentiis
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
These 90s Snacks (That Everyone Loved) Are Making a Comeback
We’ve Predicted the Biggest Food Trends You’ll See In 2023
Miller High Life Is Selling a Leg Lamp That Dispenses Beer
Currently Obsessed With...
Miller Lite Is Dropping a Genius Christmas Tree Keg Stand
KitchenAid’s New Holiday Stand Mixer Will Make Your Kitchen Feel So Cozy
Shop
What's New
The Food-Shaped Candles I'm Getting Everyone for Holiday Gifts
3 Best Measuring Spoon Sets, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
Amazon Kicked Off Very Merry Deals for Last-Minute Shopping
15 Black-Owned Food Brands You Can Buy on Amazon
This High-Protein Instant Ramen Is My Go-To Lunch Hack
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for a Chance to Win $10,000
discovery+

Snickers Packs Protein Into Its Iconic Bars

And it’s not skimping on all the things we love about it chocolate, caramel and peanuts.

December 13, 2022
By: Aly Walansky

Related To:

Candy Recipes and Ideas

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Mars Wrigley

Photo courtesy of Mars Wrigley

People try all sorts of ways to try to live a healthier lifestyle. They may limit carbs or fat or aim to eat more lean protein. As the benefits of diets rich in protein have become apparent, protein bars have also increased in popularity. These bars are great for grabbing on the go, and feeling satisfied while still enjoying a tasty snack.

But that tasty snack has just gotten more appetizing as Snickers has launched its own protein bar. Snickers Hi Protein bars are a new performance nutrition bar, but they are going to taste a lot like your favorite candy bar, because they also have those chocolate, caramel and peanuts we expect in any classic Snickers.

However, it’s unlike any candy bar we’ve known before, because it also contains 20 grams of protein. In a basic 2,000-calorie diet, the average person should eat 75 to 100 grams of protein per day. So a single, delicious bar can provide about a fourth of one’s recommended protein intake.

“Mars is consumer obsessed, and after talking with many consumers through the product development process, it was clear that the performance nutrition category was missing one key ingredient – delicious tasting products,” says Michelle Deignan, Senior Brand Director, Mars Wrigley, in a press release. “With the demand for delicious tasting protein bars increasing, SNICKERS Hi Protein bars are guaranteed to be a hit whether you work out avidly, casually or are looking for a delicious snack with more protein.”

The new Snickers Hi Protein bars will be available at select retailers beginning January 2023, and nationwide later in the year.

Related Content:

This Key Tag Entitles You to a Free Wendy’s Frosty Every Day in 2023

8 Best Protein Powders

7 Best Ready-to-Drink Protein Shakes, According to a Dietitian

Next Up

Does Protein Impact Heart Health?

Get to the heart of eating high-protein foods.

Unexpectedly Helpful Foods for Weight Loss

Focusing on these foods may help you peel off the pounds more quickly.

We’re Getting a New Purple M&M – But Not in Our Candy Bags

The character is intended to embody ‘acceptance and inclusivity.’

Find M&M’s New Character, Purple, on New Caramel Cold Brew Packs

The inside of these M&M’s are a whole new world.

Reese’s Stuffs Its Puffs Cereal Into a Big Reese’s Cup

The airy crunch of your favorite breakfast is making its way into your luscious afternoon snack.

Budget-Friendly Ways to Boost Your Protein at Any Meal

Upping your protein intake doesn't have to cost you.

How Much Protein Do You Really Need?

While protein is an important part of any diet, more isn’t always better. Here's what to know about eating protein as part of a healthy diet.

Cheap Ways to Hit Your Protein Goals

These expert tips and tricks can help you save some cash when it comes to buying proteins.

What’s the Most Popular Halloween Candy in Your State?

One candy is the most searched for in 23 out of 50 states.

Kraft Mac & Cheese Microwaveable Cups Now Come Gluten-Free

You don’t have to miss the flavor of that nostalgic blue box.

On TV

Delicious Miss Brown

8:30am | 7:30c

Delicious Miss Brown

9:30am | 8:30c

Food Paradise

10am | 9c

Food Paradise

11am | 10c

Chopped

1pm | 12c

Chopped

2pm | 1c

Chopped

3pm | 2c

Chopped

4pm | 3c

Chopped

5pm | 4c

Chopped

6pm | 5c

Chopped

7pm | 6c

Chopped

8pm | 7c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Beat Bobby Flay

10pm | 9c

Beat Bobby Flay

10:30pm | 9:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

11:30pm | 10:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

1:30am | 12:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

2:30am | 1:30c

Chopped

3am | 2c

What's New

The Food-Shaped Candles I'm Getting Everyone for Holiday Gifts Dec 13, 2022

By: Heath Goldman

3 Best Measuring Spoon Sets, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Dec 13, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

Amazon Kicked Off Very Merry Deals for Last-Minute Shopping Dec 12, 2022

By: Allison Russo

15 Black-Owned Food Brands You Can Buy on Amazon Dec 12, 2022

By: FN Dish Editor

This High-Protein Instant Ramen Is My Go-To Lunch Hack Dec 12, 2022

By: Dakota Kim

10 Best Baking Cookbooks of 2022 Dec 12, 2022

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

New Year's Eve Decor Kits to Help You Celebrate in Style Dec 8, 2022

By: Rachel Trujillo

The Best Nonstick Cookware Sets, According to Food Network Kitchen Dec 8, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

22 Clever Gifts for All the Beer Lovers on Your List Dec 8, 2022

By: Tara Nurin

The 14 Best KitchenAid Attachments, Explained Dec 8, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Spiral Hams You Can Order Online Dec 6, 2022

By: Lambeth Hochwald

10 Best Vegetarian Cookbooks of 2022 Dec 6, 2022

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

The 5 Best Hot Sauce Subscriptions to Spice Up Your Life Dec 6, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

The Best New Healthy Groceries of 2022, According to a Nutritionist Dec 8, 2022

By: Toby Amidor, M.S., R.D., C.D.N.

9 Ways to Zhuzh Up Hot Chocolate Dec 5, 2022

By: Meagan Adler

23 Delicious Gifts to Celebrate Hanukkah Dec 5, 2022

By: Samantha Lande

15 Seafood Subscription Services That Ship Nationwide Dec 5, 2022

By: Rachel Trujillo

Every Tool You Need to Make Christmas Cookies Dec 5, 2022

By: Rachel Trujillo

10 Food-Themed Kids’ Toys We Wish We’d Had Growing Up Dec 1, 2022

By: SJ McShane

The Best Food-Themed Christmas Gift Wrap, Cards, Bags and Tags Dec 2, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic

46 Perfect Gifts for Coffee Lovers Dec 1, 2022

By: Samantha Lande

7 Best Dishwashers, According to Food Network Kitchen Dec 2, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

12 Black-Owned Brands to Shop for Kwanzaa Dec 2, 2022

By: Christine Byrne, MPH, RD

10 Holiday Cookies You Can Have Shipped to Your Door Dec 2, 2022

By: Samantha Lande

W&P's Newest Collab with Hill House Might Be Their Cutest Yet Dec 1, 2022

By: Allison Russo

8 Best Tote Bags and Food Carriers for Potlucks and Parties Dec 1, 2022

By: Lambeth Hochwald

7 Best Ready-to-Drink Protein Shakes, According to a Dietitian Nov 30, 2022

By: Dana Angelo White, M.S., R.D., A.T.C.

11 Unique Cookie Cutters to Make Holiday Baking Extra Fun Nov 29, 2022

By: Brittany Loggins

15 Gingerbread House Kits for Every Kind of Decorator Nov 28, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic

Everything You Should Buy At Kohl's Cyber Monday Sale This Year Nov 28, 2022

By: Allison Russo