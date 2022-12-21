Recipes
discovery+

Popeyes Offers a Chicken Sandwich BOGO Deal for Holiday Bargain Shoppers

You have a choice of Classic, Spicy or Blackened Chicken Sandwiches.

December 21, 2022
By: Amy Reiter

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Popeyes

Photo courtesy of Popeyes

Here’s a gift from the food universe, although you might not want to leave it under the tree too long or save it for the last night of Hanukkah or whichever gift-giving holiday you may be celebrating between now and the end of the year.

Starting earlier this week and extending through Sunday, January 1, 2023, Popeyes is offering a free chicken sandwich to anyone buying a chicken sandwich combo. The buy-one-get-one-free chicken sandwich deal applies to either Classic, Spicy or Blackened Chicken Sandwich Combos — and you have the choice of a Classic, Spicy or Blackened Chicken Sandwich as your freebie as well.

Popeyes launched its new Blackened Chicken Sandwich in November. It features a whole chicken breast marinated in Cajun and Creole seasoning and served on a toasted buttery brioche bun with classic or spicy mayo and barrel-cured pickles.

The BOGO Chicken Sandwich deal is a holiday-season extension of the chain’s popular Cyber Week promotion. It can be claimed on orders placed through the Popeyes app or popeyes.com, is valid only for mobile order pick-up and delivery, and is, the brand notes, “perfect for those out shopping.”

“With the holidays around the corner, shoppers are looking for deals on everything from gifts to food, and Popeyes is here to deliver,” a Popeyes spokesperson tells Food Network via e-mail.

So now we guess you can get two chicken sandwiches — for the price of one — and stage your own chicken sandwich war.

